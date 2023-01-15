FICTION
Ann Cleeves on writing 'The Rising Tide'
15 January 2023
This is the 10th novel featuring the beloved character Vera Stanhope, who has become a friend to author Ann Cleeves
The Rising Tide was my lockdown book and while Covid-19 isn’t mentioned I think the fact is reflected in the subject matter and the claustrophobic nature of the novel. It’s about a group of older people who developed an intense friendship when they were in their teens and who still meet every five years in the place where they first became close: the Pilgrims’ House on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne, a tidal island off the Northumberland coast. When the tide comes in, they too are locked down. ..
