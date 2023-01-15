Fiction

FICTION

Ann Cleeves on writing 'The Rising Tide'

15 January 2023 - 00:00 By ann cleeves

This is the 10th novel featuring the beloved character Vera Stanhope, who has become a friend to author Ann Cleeves

The Rising Tide was my lockdown book and while Covid-19 isn’t mentioned I think the fact is reflected in the subject matter and the claustrophobic nature of the novel. It’s about a group of older people who developed an intense friendship when they were in their teens and who still meet every five years in the place where they first became close: the Pilgrims’ House on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne, a tidal island off the Northumberland coast. When the tide comes in, they too are locked down. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Inspector John Rebus stands accused Fiction
  3. Hoe om ’n heel vis oop te braai – laat waai met Jan Braai! Non-Fiction
  4. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  5. The Guardian compiles a list of the top African history books News

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...