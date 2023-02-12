Jennifer Platt reviews Jane Harper's Exiles
12 February 2023 - 00:00
Jane Harper's detective trilogy starring the tall, dark and handsome Aaron Falk comes to a fitting close in 'Exiles', writes Jennifer Platt
Exiles ★★★★★
Jane Harper
Macmillan..
Jane Harper's detective trilogy starring the tall, dark and handsome Aaron Falk comes to a fitting close in 'Exiles', writes Jennifer Platt
Exiles ★★★★★
Jane Harper
Macmillan..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.