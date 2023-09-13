Explore the behind-the-scenes process of creating Jonathan Ball Publishers' inaugural audiobook Children of Sugarcane by Joanne Joseph.
Bringing this compelling narrative to life is the talented South African actress and storyteller Roshina Ratnam, who serves as the narrator.
In the discussion, Joseph and Ratnam provide insights into the audiobook's production journey and delve into the creative techniques Ratnam employed to vividly convey the story's essence.
Children of Sugarcane is Joseph's debut novel and was shortlisted for the 2022 Sunday Times Fiction Award.
ABOUT THE BOOK
Vividly set against the backdrop of 19th century India and the British-owned sugarcane plantations of Natal and written with great tenderness and lyricism, Children of Sugarcane paints an intimate and wrenching picture of indenture told from a woman’s perspective.
Shanti, a bright teenager stifled by life in rural India and facing an arranged marriage, dreams that South Africa is an opportunity to start afresh. The colony of Natal is where Shanti believes she can escape the poverty, caste and troubling fate of young girls in her village. Months later, after a harrowing sea voyage, she arrives in Natal, only to discover the profound hardship and slave labour that await her.
Spanning four decades and two continents, Children of Sugarcane demonstrates the life-giving power of love, heartache and the indestructible bonds between family and friends. These bonds prompt heroism and sacrifice, the final act of which leads to Shanti's redemption.
LISTEN | Discussing a production journey and creative techniques
In this episode of Pagecast, author Joanne Joseph and narrator Roshina Ratnam discuss the making of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ inaugural audiobook Children of Sugarcane
Image: Alon Skuy
LISTEN TO JOSEPH AND RATNAM'S CONVERSATION HERE:
