Fiction

Trying, but failing, to put oomph into cosy, feel-good story about contested garden

Sara Nisha Adams's attempt to repeat the success of her first novel falls flat

10 October 2023 - 11:02 By Margaret von Klemperer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'The Twilight Garden' by Sara Nisha Adams.
'The Twilight Garden' by Sara Nisha Adams.
Image: Supplied

The Twilight Garden
Sara Nisha Adams
Harper Collins    

Sara Nisha Adams had success with her first novel, the gentle, feel-good The Reading List. She attempts to repeat the formula with this tale of a garden in a London suburb, shared between two houses, and at the opening of the book, neglected, overgrown and a bone of contention between the neighbours who live in the semi-detached dwellings.

Winston, at No 77, has given up his job in banking and works at the local corner shop while he lives, a little uneasily, with his more ambitious and successful partner Lewis. Next door, at No 79, is recently divorced Bernice and her young son, Sebastian. Bernice and Winston are like oil and water — thoroughly incompatible.

Parallel to this contemporary story is that of earlier neighbours in the same properties in the 1980s, the heyday of the garden, when it was a focal point for the whole community. Maya, Prem and their daughter Hiral lived in No 77 and Alma, caustic, but with a somewhat cliched heart of gold, in No 79. Each of the four sections of the novel, one for each season of the year, is prefaced by a letter from Maya.

Winston, floundering in depression, receives envelopes through his letter box showing cuttings and photographs of the garden in earlier times. At first he ignores them, but slowly his interest is kindled and he begins to see the garden through different eyes. But Bernice is less enthusiastic, though Sebastian is keen to join in. And as more is revealed about their backstories, Bernice and Winston start to see the possibilities and potential of their uncomfortably shared space. Could it possibly be restored and again create a sense of community in the area?

It makes for a cosy, easy read, but there are major problems. Tensions, in the early garden days and the present, are too easily resolved, making the plot a little dull. Everyone, even with their flaws, is just too nice to be a compelling character and while Alma and Maya’s story is more involving than that of Winston and Bernice, even this is all too comfortable and bordering on the sentimental. Loose ends get neatly tied up, tragedy when it strikes is alleviated by kindness and blandness, and while the characters do grow and develop, the reader is left feeling most of them would have been the better of a good shaking. Even the cosy and feel-good needs a bit of oomph.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist

Announcing the shortlist for the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards for non-fiction and fiction in partnership with Exclusive Books.
Books
2 weeks ago

The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist: Yewande Omotoso on the genesis of 'An Unusual Grief'

We chat to authors who have been shortlisted in the fiction and non-fiction categories
Books
1 week ago

The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | Mark Winkler on 'The Errors of Dr. Browne'

"I was researching something completely different when I came across the only surviving record of a witch trial held in England back in 1662"
Books
3 days ago

Bristow-Bovey’s ‘Finding Endurance’ tells chilling tales very well

When Darrel Bristow-Bovey was a small boy, one of his father’s stories was that he had sailed with Sir Ernest Shackleton. He hadn’t, of course, as ...
Books
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. The 2023 shortlists for the Sunday Times Literary Awards News
  2. Trying, but failing, to put oomph into cosy, feel-good story about contested ... Fiction
  3. LISTEN | Putting Pagad’s reign of terror to rest Non-Fiction
  4. EXTRACT | ‘Children of the Storm’ by Cavan Berry Fiction
  5. LISTEN | A call to coloured communities to reclaim their identity Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival