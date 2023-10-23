About the book
Epic and deeply personal, the second novel from prize-winning author Jennifer Makumbi is an intoxicating mix of Ugandan folklore and modern feminism that will linger in the memory long after the final page.
As Kirabo enters her teens, questions begin to gnaw at her — questions the adults in her life will do anything to ignore. Where is the mother she has never known? And why would she choose to leave her daughter behind? Inquisitive, headstrong and unwilling to take no for an answer, Kirabo sets out to find the truth for herself.
Her search will take her away from the safety of her prosperous Ugandan family, plunging her into a very different world of magic, tradition, and the haunting legend of The First Woman.
About the author
Makumbi is a Ugandan novelist and short story writer. She has a PhD from Lancaster University. Her first novel, Kintu (Oneworld, 2018), won the Kwani? Manuscript Project in 2013 and was longlisted for the Etisalat Prize in 2014. She was awarded the 2014 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Let's Tell This Story Properly, which featured in her first collection, Manchester Happened (Oneworld, 2019). She was awarded the prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize for Fiction 2018 and lives in Manchester, where she lectures in creative writing at Manchester Metropolitan University. In 2020 she was selected as one of 100 Most Influential Africans of 2020 by New African magazine.
LISTEN | An intoxicating mix from a prize-winning Ugandan novelist
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, acclaimed novelist Jennifer Makumbi discusses her second title with senior lecturer in English at Stellenbosch University Dr Uhuru Portia Phalafala
