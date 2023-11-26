Jacket Notes | Eben Venter on his novel ‘Decima’

Sometime during 2019 I held a giant “tietie” bottle with milk-formula for an orphaned rhino calf. Into its amber eyes I looked, and at that point I decided to write a story about the life and times of the rhinoceros, specifically the Diceros bicornis or black rhino, which became the most threatened of the species.

Into my research I jumped: black rhinos browse, they don't graze, and their midden or dungheap acts like a nerve centre of signals for the entire crash of rhinos. A ranger walked me to the bleached, clean-picked remains of a rhino that died a natural death, and in Hazyview I drove past the eerily deserted villa of a kingpin, while in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, I consulted a sangoma.

This I learnt: to tell the whole story of the rhino, I needed many voices. This novel, unlike any of my previous work, demanded multiple narrators. There was my own voice telling of the rhino reserve in the Eastern Cape with its wealth of spekboom; or my visit to the Museum of Africa to view the exploitation of the Congo by King Leopold II of Belgium; and there was my mother’s voice: “If someone doesn’t like animals there’s something wrong with them.” There were the voices of the two researchers setting off to Hong Kong to see why and how traditional Chinese medicine men use rhino horn in their concoctions. There were two poachers, one white and one black, both driven by poverty to take their chance and enter the reserve on a moonlit night. All the time, these voices were weaving together the tale of the black rhinoceros.