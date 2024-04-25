Fiction

A whodunnit where no-one really cares

25 April 2024 - 07:41 By Margaret von Klemperer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'The Antique Hunter's Guide to Murder' by CL Miller.
'The Antique Hunter's Guide to Murder' by CL Miller.
Image: Supplied

The Antique Hunter’s Guide to Murder
C L Miller
Macmillan

The author of this debut novel is the daughter of the late Judith Miller of Antiques Roadshow and Miller’s Antiques Guides fame. So she certainly knows her antiques. The central character is Freya Lockwood, whose first career was as a hunter of missing antiques, aiming to restore them to their countries of origin and their original owners, until a tragedy made her turn away from both that work and her mentor, Arthur Crockleford.

But then, years later, Arthur dies somewhat mysteriously, and Freya’s imperious Aunt Carole, who was a close friend of Arthur’s, summons her back to her old home as a lawyer wants to see them both. And they discover that Arthur has left them a letter, instructing them to follow various clues to find an item of immense value. And so the hunt begins.

Freya and Carole end up in a semi-derelict, not-so-stately home in the English countryside for an apparent antiques weekend, with Freya supposed to be the valuer of the contents of an estate. But she quickly realises that all the antiques on show are reproductions, and not very good ones at that, and the weekend entertainment is not what is appears on the surface. Meanwhile, the other people in the house are a curious bunch, all it seems with something to hide. And slowly Freya begins to realise that there are sinister links to the earlier tragedy in her life, which is finally explained to the reader.

Miller is aiming to put her novel squarely into the “cosy crime” category. But the trouble is that for cosy crime to work, even if the plot is convoluted and maybe improbable, the characters must be realistic, likable and believable and the writing should be skilful. And here this book falls down. The baddies are too obviously bad and even the goodies are cardboard cutouts so that no-one is really convincing. And even when the plot speeds up towards the end, it is hard for the reader to care very much. One of the major oddities is that, while Freya’s sections are in first-person narrative, other parts, dealing with other characters, are apparently from an omniscient narrator and this device unbalances the whole plot structure.

The denouement is certainly surprising, and there are lots of red herrings scattered along the way, but this novel, which is destined to be the first in a series, never really gets off the ground.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Matthew Blake's debut novel ‘Anna O’ is superbly twisty

This unsettling whodunnit that becomes a nail-biting whydunnit, has all the makings of a great thriller, writes Jennifer Platt
Books
5 days ago

Shaun Lunga reviews ‘The Thing with Zola’

'The Thing with Zola' is a captivating novel that delves into the intricacies of love found in unexpected places against the backdrop of contemporary ...
Books
1 week ago

Living history: a family’s story of tumultuous times in Malaysia’s past

Vanessa Chan’s debut novel tells the story of a family’s struggles through troubled times in the 1930s and 1945
Books
1 week ago

Ten things you didn’t know about Zibu Sithole, author of ‘The Thing With Zola’

We ask the author of 'The Thing with Zola' to tell us 10 things she thinks readers may not know about her.
Books
5 days ago

‘The Storm We Made’ — A thrilling encounter that changes history

The story is told in alternating chapters, ranging among Cecily and the three children, their stories and those of wartime.
Books
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Jacket Notes: Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman on writing ‘Spoilt Ballots’ Non-Fiction
  2. Interview with best-selling author of 'The Heat Will Kill You First' Non-Fiction
  3. EXTRACT | ‘The Near North’ by Ivan Vladislavić Non-Fiction
  4. LISTEN | Adam Welz and John Maytham discuss ‘The End of Eden’ — intimate ... Non-Fiction
  5. EXTRACT | 'Hunting with the Hawks' by Graham Coetzer Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in