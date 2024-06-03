An insider’s perspective on SA’s curiously quirky art scene

“And she’s also a metaphor for entitlement and money and greed, and she doesn’t give a fuck about YANNICK. But YANNICK is at the top of this game, and for her that translates into value for her collection.”

Mann adds that it was a “fun story” because he based it on Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, where he drew inspiration from the character Lucky (“the enslaved person”) to portray Ms Michaels’ chauffeur-cum-assistant, Rodney.

Socially inept and treated with disdain by Ms Michaels, Rodney surprises Daniel and Cherise when, after he is told by his employer to share some background information about YANNICK with the two, lets loose with a stream of verbiage that skriks vir niks:

“It’s been said that he is the kind of artist who, well, most seem to think of him as a kind of — there is a certain school who’d argue that his work, no, let me begin again: At the turn of the century, the new school of contemporary artists were largely preoccupied with the pursuit of language and meaning, though I suppose that might be something of a generalisation, but certain individuals like YANNICK were engaging in a Dadaist mode of working that saw a total, well, a mostly sort of international breakaway from the contemporary way of seeing ... ”

“I had so much fun with that outpouring because it became this vessel for art-world jargon and sloganeering, and the anxiety of excess, and ‘you need to know everything’, and ‘everything’s important, but it’s also meaningless’,” says Mann, adding that his “anxieties and neuroses” manifest in his characters: “There’s a bit of me in Rodney, there’s a bit of me in the intern Daniel, and there’s a bit of me in the critic Michael.”

The theory of cultural capital as defined by French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu, which interrogates how we determine the value we attach to art, is dissected in “The Real Deal”, where the main character Lourens — a chain-smoking, bakkie-driving Harties denizen who, after many years in the construction industry, now runs a lodge — unintentionally gets drawn into the art world. (Lourens is — purposefully, à la Mann — portrayed as someone you wouldn’t expect to be interested in, or engage with, visual art.)

Lourens reads an article in Hartebeespoort community newspaper Kormorant about an artwork worth R6m that has gone missing. A reward has been offered for any information about this “valuable drawing by a prominent South African landscape artist”. Mann uses this narrative ruse to delve into questions about the monetary value of art. For, yes, after a number of jissies and deep draws on his cigarette, Lourens realises he might well be in possession of said artwork:

A week ago, driving back to Hartebeespoort after some business in Johannesburg, Lourens had pulled over at a roadside market in search of more of these African knick-knacks. The drawing caught his eye. Framed behind a dusty pane of glass and propped up against the leg of a fold-out table filled with beaded earrings and necklaces, the picture had glinted in the high afternoon sun. It was an old landscape drawing, charcoal on yellowing paper.

He hotfoots it to his local watering hole, O’Hagan’s, where he shares the revelation with his drinking buddy and tjom of yore, Tony, seeking his advice on whether to hand the drawing in.

A number of the stories were written while Mann was completing his master’s degree in creative writing at Wits, during which time he became interested in exploring the idea of art changing one’s life.

“It was more difficult to write,” Mann says of “The Real Deal”, “but that was the challenge I set myself. It’s like, ‘How does art change this dude’s life’?

“Capital becomes the entry point,” he explains of the value Lourens attaches to the art. “He’s interested on the level of ‘this is worth a lot of fucking money, and I could sell this and pay off my debt’.

“But it’s also rooted in reality, because around that time a prominent politician was sent packing. A fucking expensive Pierneef in his office went missing, and his bodyguard took the fall. Apparently his bodyguard ‘misplaced’ it,” Mann scoffs. “That showed up in Business Day, and Strauss & Co did the valuation of it. In the story, it showed up in the paper. ‘If you’ve seen this thing, it’s worth X amount of money.’ It was a staggering amount. That was one of the impulses for that story.”

The stories in Mann’s collection traverse provinces and cities, with the majority of them set in Joburg. What role does locale play in his writing?

“I’m stubbornly South African in all my writing, reading and art. It’s a bit of an obsession, but it’s also a deep love, and all my work emerges from there,” he says of his innate compulsion to write about, and for, South Africa.

“And then this thing of an international reader kept coming up and, in the politest way possible, I said, ‘I don’t care about an international reader. This is the world I’m immersed in, and which I love, and which drives me crazy but also nurtures me.’ And I want to write exclusively to that.

“Durban’s underrepresented, as always,” he says. “There were one or two Durban stories that didn’t make the cut. And I think that mirrors the art world as well, unfortunately. Cape Town and Joburg are the art capitals of the country.

“I think the locations in the book reflect the hotspots of the South African art scene, and also my navigations of that scene.”

Mann removes the reader from urban art spaces with his story “The Burning Museum”, which is set near the Tswaing meteorite crater in Ditsong.

Mann refers to “The Burning Museum”, which addresses questions about forgotten South African artists and the spaces intended to pay homage to them, as “a bitter story which emerged from a place of bitterness”.

Protagonist Maya Reddy is sent on an assignment to the crater museum to cover the unveiling of a plaque in honour of traditional poet and folk musician Mary Dladla. The discovery of a poem by Dladla on the premises has prompted the department of sport, arts & culture to honour Dladla’s work by unveiling the plaque and dedicating a viewing point overlooking the crater to her.

Introducing herself as a journalist to the security guard at the entrance to the site, Mann writes:

It’s been years since Maya was a practising journalist. These days, she makes better money writing puff pieces and churning out glorified press releases for government types.

Of the site itself, he says:

Making her way around the side of the building, where old flower beds hold nothing but the odd weed, Maya discovers another structure entirely. She moves closer and sees that the place is abandoned — a burnt-out shell of a building. When she’d researched the centre, she had come across an article describing a 2009 fire that had gutted the original museum building.

“I went out on assignment to Tswaing, and that burnt-out shell of a building exists. The weird new museum sits right next to it. It’s really just inactive and unactivated,” says Mann.

“There’s no plaque or artist or poet, but there’s a close correlation between the actual site and the story,” he says, referring to the government’s apparent inability to maintain projects aimed at honouring the legacy of local artists.

“One thinks of Esther Mahlangu. Obviously, Esther Mahlangu is a national icon at the moment. But how many other artists are there out there who didn’t go on her trajectory? Then you find out about them on some dusty plaque somewhere long after they’ve passed away. Even talking about it, I still get quite angry. Funds are poured into these projects, and it all amounts to a fucking plaque somewhere — some shit that gets ripped off for scrap metal,” he says with disgust.

Mann identifies with Maya who, as a writer, has to “navigate weird lines of ‘I really need to pay rent, so if I’m getting this commission to write this puff piece, I don’t want to say no’,” because he earns his livelihood as a freelance writer (he moves between producing art criticism to copywriting to writing press releases for auction houses).

“It’s inevitable that you end up working on these projects you fundamentally don’t agree with, and I feel like it’s rubbed off on me somehow.”

While he shares many similarities with Maya, Mann has also created characters unlike him. “The dad in ‘Rain’ is sad because he’s a sad person, and his relationship is the great sadness in that story,” he says of a bond between a father and a daughter where the daughter has to play a parental role. “But he’s also ridiculous. The way he shouts at the saxophonist is ridiculous, and I had fun writing that.

“And Michael is also ridiculous,” he says of the art critic depicted in “Resistance”. “He’s such a dick. It’s a bit of a circus, and some of it feels quite camp and outrageous. He has this ridiculous comeuppance where there’s this tragedy and he breaks all the artworks. I found that fun to write.

“So many of the characters hold a seriousness and a ridiculousness in the same breath. And that’s largely my experience of the art world. We believe so strongly and passionately about what we do, but sometimes we’re also just full of nonsense,” he says with a hint of self-deprecation.