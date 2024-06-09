Fiction

Jacket Notes by Nthikeng Mohlele: Compelling fiction from the fabric of SA society

09 June 2024 - 00:00 By Nthikeng Mohlele

My inspiration for writing this book was the casual, and perhaps misguided, notion that contemporary South African literary fiction needs to reflect on the important sociopolitical milestones in forging and maintaining a nation. I, for some strange reason, also enjoy the creative torture and lessons that come from tackling thematic subjects that are miles away from my own lived experience — for instance, creating fiction from the fabric, nuances and worldview of politics...

