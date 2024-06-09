Jacket Notes by Nthikeng Mohlele: Compelling fiction from the fabric of SA society
09 June 2024 - 00:00
My inspiration for writing this book was the casual, and perhaps misguided, notion that contemporary South African literary fiction needs to reflect on the important sociopolitical milestones in forging and maintaining a nation. I, for some strange reason, also enjoy the creative torture and lessons that come from tackling thematic subjects that are miles away from my own lived experience — for instance, creating fiction from the fabric, nuances and worldview of politics...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.