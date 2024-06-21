Fiction

LISTEN | Kobby Ben Ben and Lethabo Mailula discuss ‘No One Dies Yet’ — a genre-breaking tale of murder

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, Lethabo Mailula interviews Kobby Ben Ben about his genre-breaking novel

21 June 2024 - 09:30
'No One Dies Yet' by Kobby Ben Ben.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK 

2019. The Year of the Return.

It has been exactly 400 years since the first slave ships left Ghana for America. Ghana has now opened its doors to Black diasporans, encouraging them to return and get to know the land of their ancestors.

Elton, Vincent, and Scott arrive from America to visit preserved sites from the transatlantic slave route, and to explore the country's underground queer scene.

Their activities are narrated by their two combative guides: Kobby, their guide to Accra’s privileged circles; and Nana, the voice of tradition and religious principle.

The pair's tense relationship sets the tone for what becomes a shocking and unsettling tale of murder that is at times funny, at times erotic, yet always outspoken and iconoclastic.

 

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

