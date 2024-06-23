Bron Sibree interviews Kristen Perrin about her anything-but-ordinary smash-hit crime novel

The contemporary story unfolds in the voice of her great-niece Annie Adams, who is summoned from Chelsea by Frances’s solicitor to meet her still-alive great aunt in Dorset to discuss her will — despite the fact they have never met. However, upon arriving at Frances’s home on her grand estate, they discover she is, in fact, dead. But has she actually been murdered?

Annie soon suspects foul play, but Frances was a step ahead. For, to prove the fact of the crime to all those who disbelieved her, Frances has stipulated that, of those in line to inherit her vast wealth, the only person to do so will be the who solves her murder — and they have just one week to achieve this feat. If this fails, her vast estate will be handed to developers, and the town will be ruined. It is thus, in the novel’s first two chapters, that Perrin introduces us to both the characters and the outline of a complex puzzle that will soon revolve around not one murder but two, as well as a toxic circle of friends in the 1960s. This friendship group is characterised by secrecy and lies, jealousy and obsession, and these shadowy, unexpected elements stretch across generations and into the contemporary narrative, imperilling Annie.

All in all, it’s difficult to think of a more intricately plotted novel. It is rather a radical shift, too, for the US-born, Britain-based Perrin, who conceived of the idea for the novel during the pandemic, after her long-held hopes of becoming a children’s book author hit a dead end. Before moving to the UK to complete a PhD in international relations, she had spent several years running the children’s book department for one of Barnes & Noble’s Seattle stores, where she came to know and love children’s literature. She had just secured an agent for her middle-grade fantasy series Attie and the World Breakers when the pandemic began, and she soon found that English-language publishers “were not buying anything new in that time of uncertainty”.

However, her series did get published in German, Dutch and Polish, she explains, because those were the three countries where the pandemic didn’t have quite the same debilitating effect on the book trade. She says, “I was able to make a quiet living in translation, but during the time we were locked down I was home-schooling my two young children. I just needed to do something for myself that was fun and different.” She decided she’d have the most fun writing “a classic Agatha Christie-type murder mystery, because I love the format of small town, lots of secrets”. She adds, “That’s what I grew up on, or at least the children’s version of it. I thought, ‘Well, if I’m going to have a village busybody, because that’s the trope in these mysteries, I need it to be really different.’”