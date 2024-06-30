Fiction

BOOK BITES | Onyeka Nwelue, Hannah Richell, Scarlett Thomas

This week we feature the Nigerian Mafia in Joburg; a thriller about a glamping weekend gone wrong; and the latest chaotic but electrifying Scarlett Thomas book

30 June 2024 - 00:00 By Busisiwe Ntsamba, Gill Gifford and Mila de Villiers
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'The Nigerian Mafia: Johannesburg' by Onyeka Nwelue.
'The Nigerian Mafia: Johannesburg' by Onyeka Nwelue.
Image: Supplied

The Nigerian Mafia: Johannesburg ****
Onyeka Nwelue
Jacana Media

Nigerian Uche Mbadiegwu finds himself in deep trouble after running away from his problems in Brazil with the help of a Sierra Leonean diplomat.

In Joburg, Mbadiegwu meets dangerous and powerful people — Chinese businessmen, Indian loan sharks, drug dealers, Professor Bern Steyn (a renowned criminologist) and Tim Cletus, a self-proclaimed Nigerian pastor who is involved in trafficking women and visa fraud.

Mbadiegwu is hired to kill an editor of a newspaper, a pastor and to break the arms and legs of debt defaulters. The Nigerian Mafia: Johannesburg is brilliant in how it takes the reader into the underbelly world of crime, deception and power plays.

It also deftly weaves a bit of the xenophobic attacks that happened in Joburg. — Busisiwe Ntsamba

'The Search Party' by Hannah Richell.
'The Search Party' by Hannah Richell.
Image: Supplied

The Search Party ****
Hannah Richell
Simon & Schuster 

The Search Party is a thriller about a glamping weekend gone horribly wrong. Told from multiple points of view and moving back and forth in time, it’s a suspenseful story that keeps the reader guessing right up until the end. The basic premise: architects Max and Annie have ditched the London rat race for life on the Cornish coast with their troubled son Kip, where they have set up a glamping site as a business. Before opening it up to the public they invite their former university friends and their families to join them for a reunion weekend that goes wrong when the weather turns bad and someone goes missing.

Lots of themes, smoke and mirrors skilfully played, tautly plotted and completely gripping with a satisfyingly surprising ending. It’s a great ride. — Gill Gifford

The Sleepwalkers ****
Scarlett Thomas
Scribner

'The Sleepwalkers' by Scarlett Thomas.
'The Sleepwalkers' by Scarlett Thomas.
Image: Supplied

Newlyweds Evelyn and Richard's honeymoon at a swish hotel on a paradisiacal Greek island escalates into the antithesis of marital bliss in this deliciously dark tale featuring characters who thrive — and rely — on secrets as means to conceal their true selves.

On their arrival, enigmatic proprietor Isabella shares the story of the “the sleepwalkers”: a wealthy couple who, when staying at the hotel the year before, mysteriously drowned. And a storm is brewing once again: both of the atmospheric low-pressure disturbance variety and a literary one... This novel, predominantly narrated by unreliable-narrator-par excellence, Evelyn, escalates into a story where clandestine pasts are revealed and forced to be confronted as the couple begin to realise that the secrets harboured by the mysterious island-dwellers jeopardise their lives.

Thomas takes the epistolary novel to another dimension as she intertwines letter-writing with audio transcripts, hotel guestbook messages and lists of images, which can make for a confusing read, yet adds to the chaotic nature of this electrifying thriller fuelled by macabre humour, idiosyncratic characters, past shames and present schemes. Overlook Hotel, eat your heart out. Mila de Villiers

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The adventures of a Jozi hobosexual

Niq Mhlongo explores the the gritty streets of Joburg and the pursuit of gold at the end of its grimy rainbow
Books
3 hours ago

Jacket Notes: Imagining another childhood

Alistair Mackay explains how he went about writing ‘The Child’
Books
3 hours ago

‘James’: an important, clever and engaging reworking of an American classic

Percival Everett’s ‘James’ upends Mark Twain’s ‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ to tell the story from an African-American perspective.
Books
4 days ago

Sunday Times Literary Awards notches up milestones

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the nonfiction category and the 23rd anniversary of the fiction category in the prestigious awards, run in ...
Books
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. EXTRACT | ‘Stellenbosch: Murder Town’ by Julian Jansen Non-Fiction
  2. ’n Aangrypende oorlogsroman uit die pen van Irma Joubert Fiction
  3. Joburg launch of ‘The Near North’ by Ivan Vladislavić Events
  4. Tiah Beautement interviews Megan Choritz about her debut novel 'Lost Property' Books
  5. LISTEN | Kobby Ben Ben and Lethabo Mailula discuss ‘No One Dies Yet’ — a ... Fiction

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...