BOOK BITES | Onyeka Nwelue, Hannah Richell, Scarlett Thomas

The Nigerian Mafia: Johannesburg ****

Onyeka Nwelue

Jacana Media

Nigerian Uche Mbadiegwu finds himself in deep trouble after running away from his problems in Brazil with the help of a Sierra Leonean diplomat.

In Joburg, Mbadiegwu meets dangerous and powerful people — Chinese businessmen, Indian loan sharks, drug dealers, Professor Bern Steyn (a renowned criminologist) and Tim Cletus, a self-proclaimed Nigerian pastor who is involved in trafficking women and visa fraud.

Mbadiegwu is hired to kill an editor of a newspaper, a pastor and to break the arms and legs of debt defaulters. The Nigerian Mafia: Johannesburg is brilliant in how it takes the reader into the underbelly world of crime, deception and power plays.

It also deftly weaves a bit of the xenophobic attacks that happened in Joburg. — Busisiwe Ntsamba