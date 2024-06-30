Jacket Notes: Imagining another childhood

I started writing The Child during lockdown. A friend of mine invited me to join a writing group made up, mostly, of South Africans scattered across the world. It was a new Zoom meeting to add to my weekly calendar — along with the family catch-ups that I now miss, the remote pub quizzes with friends, the virtual check-ins to make sure we weren’t losing our minds — and I loved it. It reminded me of the workshops I attended during my creative writing master’s a few years before. And just like with the MFA, I quickly ran out of back catalogue work-in-progress stories. I needed to produce something new.

The Child started out as a series of scenes, some from my life and some imagined. I didn’t know what I was doing with it at first, blending memoir and fiction. I think it was a way of processing my anxiety about the pandemic and my grief about losing my father. I had written quite a few vignettes before I understood how they could fit together into something coherent.

Then I started researching. The adoption process. Police procedures. I broke out my trusty old cork board and started plotting. The plotting was easier than with my debut because there are fewer intersecting storylines, but it was not without its challenges. The protagonist of The Child is similar to me, but he isn’t me, and so keeping track of those differences required vigilance. How old would he have been in 1994? Did he finish at the same high school he started? What’s his sex life like? (His sex life has haunted me, with readers who assume it’s all me.)