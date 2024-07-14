Sex, murder and colonisation

“I want the shock factor. I love it! I love it in books,” says Ben Ben of the haunting forecast of death interspersed with murderous killings.

“People think No One Dies Yet is a murder or a thriller story and, in essence, it is that. But it's also a social commentary,” he says, likening his novel to the first season of the HBO series The White Lotus: “It had that murder in the beginning. It had all the social commentary on colonisation and American hegemony.

“I wanted to add another element that would make the novel propulsive,” he adds of Elton, Vincent and Scott's forewarning. “So if I created the impression that a murder was going to happen, it would give people the opportunity to flip the pages. I want to be able to make readers think that they might be getting a murder story and then give them something else, something more than they bargained for.”

As much joy Ben Ben as garners from shock factors and the inclusion of repellent murders, he also enjoys writing a saucy sex scene... Exhibit: the following passage between Kobby and Elton (Lady Chatterley's Lover naysayers, read no further):

“Ready?” I croon hoarsely, suggesting an urgency for things to move along. Elton crosses the counter, unzips my pants and goes down on me ... We take things to the room. We fuck and flip, fuck and flip. Where his nails have dug for blood, his lips follow. I spank him even if he doesn't insist.

“I love sex scenes!” Ben Ben enthuses. “There's just so much darkness in the novel and there are times in the novel — that's why I call them interludes — where I would relax and make the characters interact with each other sexually.

“A lot of the novel deals with the queer aspect of Ghana's history so how best to portray queer themes than having queer sex — and graphic queer sex!” he laughs.

“I also did not want to write the kind of sex that I read in romance books because this was not that kind of novel. I wanted to write good sex and bad sex in a literary, elevated way so readers could view sex as honest and brutal as it is.”

His explicit depictions of queer carnality have been met with cries of “Oh my God, the sex scenes are very hard!”. To which he retaliates: “You're also having sex! The only reason you don't see it is because you are not the voyeur to that scene. If you were the voyeur, you'd know you're having graphic sex as much as everyone is, down to the hiccups, down to finding the right tempo.”

Sex transcends physicality, with Ben Ben pronouncing his decision to include social analysis in a work where someone dies at the end as “edging” the readers: “I give readers the hint that someone might die but I don't talk about the death and I take them through long — and sometimes excruciating! — social commentary of things that I love before I give them the murder.”

Ben Ben adds that he didn't want to write a novel that feels like there's one particular main character, owing to the themes he was interested in exploring: “Certain characters were main characters more than even the narrators themselves because the narrators are just looking at the outsiders and describing them,” he says of the omnipresent Nana and Kobby.

He concedes that the friends were “really hard to write because I'm not African American and I also want to write portrayals that are true. A lot of Ghanaians read it and say that this is exactly how African Americans act in Ghana. But some African American readers are, like, 'Kobby, we are not like these people'.” He compares black Americans' response to their depiction in the novel to seeing yourself captured on camera: “You never really know how you look until somebody takes a photo of you.”

As for the character he most enjoyed writing?



“That's like someone asking you who your favourite Sex and The City character is! I'm a Samantha,” he grins, before responding with “Yaa: she's a black, British woman who has been struggling to get her voice heard and succeeds. She realises that, to get what she wants, she has to use her accent as a currency. She's also one of the most incorrigible characters and the one who moves the social commentary on neocolonialism. She was so fun to write and she made me laugh.”

Didn't think neocolonialism could be punctuated by humour? Then you clearly haven't read Kobby Ben Ben.

Yet.