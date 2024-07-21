Not afraid of the dark

Inside your body there are flowers *****

Diane Awerbuck

Karavan Press

Sometimes they are sharp bursts of pleasure, other times a good short story becomes a lingering thought or memory that persists and slowly becomes an itch unable to be scratched. Diane Awerbuck’s collection of shorts is all of these things at the same time — Inside your body there are flowers is 15 pieces of fearless storytelling.

Awerbuck is not afraid to smush genres successfully, have fun, face the darkness, create characters that are real as well as somewhat fantastical (loathsome, likable, relatable, lonely, sad, fatalistic), she knows how to build tension and when to end the story (which is far more difficult than it might seem), and she gives the reader space to interpret the narrative.

The stories are linked in a way that makes sense when you look at them as a whole. There are recurring characters, often one we see in different times in her life: nearly adolescent; newly adult searching for love and sex; living with fatal illness; and coming home to find answers to her father’s suicide.

In her first story, Tempe, we meet three young teen girls who are on a train journey from Kimberley to Port Elizabeth, hoping to impress the boys in the other carriages who have joined the army. “They came back and they were different, blander, more blue eyed.”

Diane, the main character, has the usual struggles of coming to terms with how others perceive her changing body. “Until quite recently, I had been invisible. I still sucked my thumb; I still thought I could fly. There was a spot of grass just under my mother’s washing line where I liked to stand, flanked by the moist patterned sheets and the transparent pillow cases...

“But then one of my father’s friends, a faded man except for a deep red V tanned into the skin of his chest, noticed me. He used to come to our house and shave the stubble off his bleary face with an electric shaver he kept in his shirt pocket. He didn’t need a mirror: the planes of his own face were known to him, however his hands shook. That day he put the shaver back. ‘Come here, Dimples,’ he said. He fiddled in a little leather purse and then pressed twenty cents into my hand. ‘Call me when you’re fourteen,’ he said and stowed the purse. It was a long time to wait. ‘It will cost more than twenty cents by then,’ I said, but he laughed and walked to the back stoep, where my father was holding a helpless knife and staring at a dead springbok lolling on the table. I wrote the request down in my book, near where my mother had written:

You are not an American beauty.

You are not an English rose.

You are just a plain old schoolgirl.

With freckles on your nose!”