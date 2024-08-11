June’s Mauritius jaunt got her back on track

What’s Wrong with June? ****

Qarnita Loxton

Kwela

“You have to be a perpetual student and willing to learn.” An attorney, executive coach and novelist, Qarnita Loxton’s life philosophy is reflected in the protagonist of her latest book, What’s Wrong with June?

Because the eponymous June Cupido, an accountant dissatisfied with her humdrum life — spent scrolling through the Instagram feed of her friend Carla, who lives a glamorous life in Mauritius; tolerating her screen-obsessed and KFC-fiend of a husband Achmat; and attempting to manage her rebellious 23-year-old daughter (and daddy’s girl) Salama — becomes proficient in the art of learning and living when she makes an impulsive (and decidedly unlike-June) decision: to buy a ticket, hop on a plane, and head to Île Maurice for a holiday with Carla.

Her realisation she needed an adventure began with a mood board adorned with pictures of idyllic islands: “Having a visual aid helped June to envision a start of a journey,” says Loxton. “June is a thinking kind of person, so the visual is new for her.

“She starts thinking, and then it becomes visual, and then it becomes physical, and she’s a whole person by the end of it,” Loxton explains of June’s trajectory. “And it’s all aspirational. None of what she puts on it is anything she’s done or could imagine doing at all!

“She’s focused, driven, educated and stepping out of her lane,” says Loxton of the similarities she shares with her main character. June’s escapades in Mauritius, which introduce her to a new way of properly l-i-v-i-n’ is also #relatablecontent to the author. “By writing and not following the legal path, it also feels as if I’ve stepped out of my lane and exposed myself to a whole new world of people outside corporate offices.”

The opening passage of the book reads: Bored. Scrolling. New Year’s Eve and I’m waiting for midnight to launch me into 2022. My right thumb locked in position over the screen, just enough to flick me into other lives. What else do you do when it’s 11.15pm and you’re 43 and alone in the suburbs? Sure. I’m not alone alone. I’ve a husband Netflixing somewhere in the house, a mother-in-law in her room, a daughter out in the world.

It being New Year’s Eve is auspicious, with Loxton describing the “sentimental value” she attaches to New Year’s celebrations. She says, “It’s rooted in my family. I didn’t grow up celebrating Christmas, so New Year’s Eve was the fun, festive part of the year. It also was a bit hopeful.”

For June, it draws on the “new year, new me adage”. “I played it up a little bit here,” Loxton confesses. “There’s so much emphasis on your new self and making things better and living the best life that you can live.”

Loxton also draws extensively on the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown in relation to June’s life-altering journey: “We all sit with a Covid-19 trauma. Coming out of Covid-19, everybody’s down and bleak, and you’re not going out, and your career’s maybe stalled. And then I felt this vibe afterwards — that ‘What are you going to do?’ which is echoed in June’s yearning for rejuvenation.”

Writing a financially independent woman character was a must for Loxton: “I want to show women who are financially independent. She’s not only independent, but she’s brave as well. I think it’s so common to see women who say they struggle, or are not quite there, or are dependent on their husbands. And, of course, the reality is that many women are financially poor,” she adds. “And that’s part of June’s driving force. She wanted this independence. She has made it happen. It’s not something that men feel comfortable talking about.”

Her husband Achmat is a “struggling man supported by his wife”, with June’s role as breadwinner of the Cupido family factoring into their fraught relationship and his misery. “Love is love, and they do love each other,” Loxton says of the characters, adding that her depiction of male depression is an important aspect of the novel. “It’s something I wanted to delve into,” she says.