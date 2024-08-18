Nicky Greenwall writes about the origins of her novel ‘A Short Life’

‘To be able to write a sentence that someone else might read voluntarily and with pleasure is the work of a lifetime.’

Those words punched a hole in me when I first read them in Joe Moran’s brilliant book, First You Write a Sentence.

A Short Life is the second novel I’ve attempted. The first was rejected by everyone I sent it to — a turn of events I am now astonishingly grateful for. The novel was born out of a desire to understand lack of control. It’s the story of a group of friends who come into conflict when one of them dies suddenly, in mysterious circumstances.

Two car accidents take place on the same night, on the same stretch of twisting valley road. The reader must discern whether one accident had anything to do with the other, and if so — what the consequences might be for the characters at the heart of the story.

It’s set in Cape Town and told from multiple, first-person perspectives. The central conundrum; we may be able to love a parent, a child, a friend and a partner simultaneously, but where do our loyalties lie when we discover the ones we love aren’t all on the same side?

Part of the inspiration for the book came in 2020 after I read Rumaan Alam’s remarkable third novel, Leave the World Behind. I savoured his writing style, while also furtively turning the pages. He had perfectly articulated what I had been feeling at the time by telling a propulsive story. Something shifted for me, and I knew what I needed to write.