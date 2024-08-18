Sanet Oberholzer reviews ‘God’s Pocket’ by Sven Axelrad

God’s Pocket ★★★★★

Sven Axelrad

Umuzi

When I interviewed Sven Axelrad about his debut novel, Buried Treasure, a year ago, he revealed he had three novels set in the fictional town of Vivo. He’d managed such an unusual feat in creating this quirky town as the setting for his unexpected novel dripping with magic realism that it was hard to imagine what would come next.

God’s Pocket is set some time after the events of Buried Treasure. We know this because the beginning of the novel briefly mentions a time when Vivo had its own Rat-Catcher and the town’s Treasury was full of ghosts because of administrative bungling by the old caretaker. That was a bit of a mess.

In this timeline, Vivo is inhabited by five friends, and one of them has a rather big problem — the greatest dilemma of his life thus far. Filo is an aspiring novelist whose father has entertained his reading habits for long enough and is now insisting he becomes an accountant. Rather than abandon his literary dreams, dutifully obey his father, and join his friends in their first year at university where the rest of their lives wait to start a slow bloom, he hatches a plan with their help: one that, if successful, will change the course of his life.

We meet Liv — the rebellious, headstrong friend Filo has always been destined to fall in love with; the incredibly beautiful, very smart, Lola; the strapping, football-playing Dio; and Quin — the “glue” that holds the five friends together. As fate would have it, Filo and Liv discover an abandoned quarry on the edge of town with a small cabin at the foot of a bitterly dark lake. The perfect setting, the friends decide, for Filo to seclude himself from the rest of the world for six months — just enough time to write his novel, prove his father wrong, and narrowly escape life as an accountant.

It’s a brilliant plan that comes together with the help of all four of Filos’s friends. Except, once carried out, he succumbs to the dreaded disease that’s been the undoing of many an author: writer’s block. Rather, Filo has no idea what to write about and is slowly verging on losing his sanity when he befriends Henry David Thoreau, who may or may not merely be a figment of his imagination.