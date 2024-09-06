Tall tales of an exasperating family

ABOUT THE BOOK

Freshly out of Obáfémi Awólówò University, 20-year-old Témì has a clear plan for her future: she is going to surgically enlarge her backside like all the other Nigerian women, move from Ilé-Ifè to Lagos, and meet a man who will love her senseless.

But when she finally finds the courage to tell her mother, older sister, and aunties, her announcement causes an uproar. As each of the other women try to cure Témì of what seems like temporary insanity, they begin to spill long-buried secrets, including the truth of the mysterious disappearance of Témì’s older sister five years earlier.

In the end, it seems like Témì might be the sanest of them all … In Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow, Damilare Kuku brings her signature humour, boldness and compassion to each member of this loveable but exasperating family, whose lives show just how sharp the double-edged sword of beauty can be.

Kuku has worked as a radio presenter, scriptwriter, film producer, Nollywood actress and director. Her first book, the story collection Nearly All the Men in Lagos Are Mad, was a runaway bestseller in Nigeria. Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow is Kuku’s first novel.

