Fiction

‘The Last Song of Penelope’ retells Greek myth from woman’s perspective

01 October 2024 - 13:25 By Margaret von Klemperer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'The Last Song of Penelope' by Claire North.
'The Last Song of Penelope' by Claire North.
Image: Supplied

The Last Song of Penelope
Claire North
Orbit Books

Recent years have seen a fashion for the retelling of ancient myths from the perspective of the women who are sidelined in them, often as mere decorative adjuncts to the action, or as nasty conspirators against heroic men. Among the authors who have done this with considerable success are Pat Barker and Madelaine Miller.

With The Last Song of Penelope, which is the third novel in a trilogy though it can be read as a stand-alone, Claire North joins them in fine style.

Penelope, wife of Odysseus, has always been hailed as the archetype of the faithful wife, rejecting all temptation and waiting for her absent husband, who not only spent 10 years away at the Trojan war, but then spent another 10 dithering about on his homeward journey while Penelope fended off more than 100 suitors who wanted to marry her and get their hands on Odysseus’ kingdom of Ithaca.

In North’s telling, which is narrated by Athena, goddess of war and wisdom, Penelope was faithful, but for practical rather than romantic reasons. She was also a reliable regent of the kingdom for her somewhat unpromising son, Telemachus, and though Odysseus had left a group of worthies to “help” her, she ran a parallel administration of women, free and enslaved, who were capable and competent, and able to run rings round the men.

As Athena, with knowing dry humour and sharp insights into the ultimate incompatibility of her two portfolios of wisdom and war, tells the story of Odysseus’ return (in disguise to check out Penelope’s fidelity) and the brutal slaughter of the suitors, we see a new and much more believable Penelope. She is canny, clever, aware of her own shortcomings — a self-awareness Odysseus does not have, and only comes to partially achieve towards the end of the book — and best of all, she is fully believable to the reader.

The story divides into two parts. The first concerns the return of the disguised Odysseus and the horrific violence he unleashes upon Ithaca, and not only on the suitors. The second is the result of the slaughter and the attempts at revenge by the fathers and relatives of the dead. I don’t want to give spoilers and explain how their efforts are foiled, but suffice to say without Penelope’s considerable abilities, given as much for her own ends as those of Odysseus, he might well have come very short.

It all makes for a thoroughly compelling narrative, and a very enjoyable read, even if you are not a follower of Greek myths.

Eat your heart out, Homer.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Joburg launch of ‘What Nelson Mandela Taught Me’ by Zelda la Grange

Join Anele Mdoda in conversation with La Grange at Exclusive Books Rosebank on October 8
Books
1 day ago

Cape Town launch of ‘Nomad Heart’ by Ian Roberts (October 2)

Join actor and poet Gérard Rudolf in conversation with Roberts at the Book Lounge launch of Roberts' memoir
Books
1 day ago

Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | Morabo Morojele on the genesis of ‘Three Egg Dilemma’

The winner should be a novel of rare imagination and style, evocative, textured and a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of ...
Books
4 days ago

Rooney fever: ‘Intermezzo’ is a deep dive into grief and connection in contemporary life

Few writers have captivated the zeitgeist quite like Sally Rooney.
Books
1 week ago

Daft and dangerous: ‘Herc’ explores the emotional labour in loving a hero

The heroism of Hercules is questioned, and quite rightly so, in this fearless and funny retelling of the Greek myth, writes Thango Ntwasa.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Turning patriarchal writing on its head

In 'Elektra', Jennifer Saint brings the women who played major roles in stories of the Trojan War to the fore
Books
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. A celebration of life News
  2. Book Bites: 30 December News
  3. Conservationist details the lives, and challenges, of pangolins News
  4. Isabel Allende’s ‘Violeta’ captures an 100-year history in delicate, vivid prose News
  5. LAUNCH | ‘Smoke and Ashes’ by Amitav Ghosh (September 12) Events

Latest Videos

Hezbollah reports ground clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon | REUTERS
LIVE: View of Tel Aviv’s skyline as Iran launches missiles into Israel