Paris 1936. When Dora Maar, a talented French photographer, painter and poet, is introduced to Pablo Picasso, she is mesmerised by his dark and intense stare. Drawn to his volcanic creativity, it isn't long before she embarks on a passionate relationship with the Spanish artist that sometimes includes sadism and masochism and pushes her to the edge.
The Paris Muse is the fictionalised retelling of this disturbing love story as we follow Dora on her journey of self-discovery and expression. Set in Paris and the French Riviera, where Dora and Pablo spent their holidays with their glamorous artist friends, it provides a fascinating insight into how Picasso was a genius who sidestepped the rules in his human relationships as he did in his art.
Much to Dora's torment, he refused to divorce his wife and conducted affairs with Dora's friends. The Spanish Civil War made him depressed and violent, an angst that culminated in his acclaimed painting Guernica, which Dora documented as he painted.
As the encroaching darkness suffocates their relationship — a darkness that escalates once World War 2 begins and the Nazis invade the country — Dora has a nervous breakdown and is hospitalised.
Atmospheric, intense and moving, The Paris Muse is an astonishing read that ensures this talented, often overlooked woman who gave her life to Picasso is no longer a footnote.
Listen to Treger and Szczurek's conversation here:
LISTEN | Louisa Treger on her fictionalised account of the greatest love affair in art history
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, the novelist discusses 'The Paris Muse' with literary critic Karina Szczurek
