MARS 2034
A place of hope, freedom and the dream of a better future on their new home. The year of the first human born on the red planet.
MARS 2103
A place of division, suspicion and fear. The year when the truth will come out.
This is the story of the first human being born on Mars: Rose Fuller, who saw a better future than the one that came to pass. And Dylan Ward, a woman raised in the vast wilderness of the frontier, who will find her way back to it.
It’s a story about a man who went missing and the man who wants to find out what he knew.
It’s a story about what makes us human, and how we might live once we leave our home.
Sam Wilson is a writer and director living in Cape Town. When he isn’t writing science fiction, he’s the showrunner of the hit animated series Jungle Beat. His debut novel, Zodiac, was translated into five languages.
Lauren Beukes is the award-winning author of six novels, a collection of short stories, a pop history about South African women, and New York Times best-selling comics.
LISTEN | Sam Wilson and Lauren Beukes discuss ‘The First Murder on Mars’
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast episode, ‘The First Murder on Mars’ author Wilson is in conversation with writer Beukes
