ABOUT LEO
Chaos unleashed.
A student’s death on a Stellenbosch mountain wasn’t an accident.
A former special forces soldier killed as a message. To someone: “Keep your trap shut.”
A corrupt politician’s body found in the bunker on the 16th green of the Arabella golf estate, with a mysterious message written in the sand.
A sensual game ranger, recruited as a honey trap for the biggest dollar heist in the country’s history. And dark forces lurking in the halls of power trying to sabotage Benny Griessel and Vaughn Cupido’s every move.
You need a cool head to untangle the web of deceit and manage the incessant pressure. You have to be calm and focused. And sober.
But Benny Griessel’s head isn’t cool. He’s worried, anxious and a bit scared. He is getting married on 12 June a date roaring down on him like a bullet train, and he isn’t remotely ready for it.
Chaos is coming.
Listen to Meyer and Engelbrecht’s conversation here:
LISTEN | Benny Griessel is back — Deon Meyer on ‘Leo’
This week on Pagecast Nicole Engelbrecht is in conversation with Deon Meyer about his latest title
Image: Supplied
Listen to Meyer and Engelbrecht’s conversation here:
