Fiction

LISTEN | Damilare Kuku, author of ‘Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow’, chats to BlendedBooks

BlendedBooks, presented by Nabila Mayat-Cassim, sat down with the Nigerian author to chat about the novel, her writing journey and her views on mental health

22 November 2024 - 10:42
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow' by Damilare Kuku.
'Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow' by Damilare Kuku.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

Freshly out of Obáfémi Awólówò University, 20-year-old Témì has a clear plan for her future: she is going to surgically enlarge her backside like all other Nigerian women, move from Ilé-Ifè to Lagos, and meet a man who will love her senseless.

However, when she finally finds the courage to tell her mother, older sister and aunties, her announcement causes an uproar. As each of the other women try to cure Témì of what seems to be temporary insanity, they begin to spill long buried secrets, including the truth about the mysterious disappearance of Témì’s older sister five years earlier.

In the end, it seems like Témì might be the sanest of them all.

In Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow, published by Pan Macmillan, Kuku brings her signature humour, boldness and compassion to each member of the lovable but exasperating family whose lives show how sharp the double-edged sword of beauty can be.

Listen to Mayat-Cassim and Kuku's conversation here:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Be devoured

Author Eloghosa Osunde’s debut novel ‘Vagabonds!’ depicts Lagos in its truest form, challenging societal norms, writes Mila de Villiers
Books
1 week ago

‘Gaslight’ review — Well-rounded main character and clever plot make for a complex crime novel

Femi Kayode does it again with a cleverly plotted crime novel detailing the exploits of investigative psychologist Philip Taiwo.
Books
5 months ago

Sex, death and motherhood

Sue de Groot talks to Yewande Omotoso about her highly unusual new novel
Books
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Banned Books Week: five local titles outlawed by the apartheid regime News
  2. EXTRACT | ‘The Dirty Secrets of the Rich and Powerful’ by James-Brent Styan Non-Fiction
  3. On its 10th anniversary, Book Dash harnesses publishing innovations to print ... News
  4. The 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist News
  5. Highlights from the 2024 South African Literary Awards News

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma