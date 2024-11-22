LISTEN | Damilare Kuku, author of ‘Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow’, chats to BlendedBooks

ABOUT THE BOOK

Freshly out of Obáfémi Awólówò University, 20-year-old Témì has a clear plan for her future: she is going to surgically enlarge her backside like all other Nigerian women, move from Ilé-Ifè to Lagos, and meet a man who will love her senseless.

However, when she finally finds the courage to tell her mother, older sister and aunties, her announcement causes an uproar. As each of the other women try to cure Témì of what seems to be temporary insanity, they begin to spill long buried secrets, including the truth about the mysterious disappearance of Témì’s older sister five years earlier.

In the end, it seems like Témì might be the sanest of them all.

In Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow, published by Pan Macmillan, Kuku brings her signature humour, boldness and compassion to each member of the lovable but exasperating family whose lives show how sharp the double-edged sword of beauty can be.

Listen to Mayat-Cassim and Kuku's conversation here: