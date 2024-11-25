BOOK BITES | Gareth Crocker, Zukiswa Wanner, Michael Robotham

Now You Suffer ★★★★

Gareth Crocker

Penguin

Detective Ruben Ellis has just one thing on his mind, to avenge the kidnapping and murder of his seven-year-old daughter. He wants to die, but the former special forces tough guy will not rest until he kills the man who abducted Kayla and set fire to a building with her inside. Driven by manic energy, Ruben and his partner Zander, are working on cases of other children abducted in Joburg, whose ransom was paid but they wound up dead anyway. Zander realises Ruben is on the brink, possibly with suicide on his mind, and encourages him to attend therapy sponsored by the police force. Begrudgingly he meets Melissa, an unconventional therapist who quickly sums up his anger and profound sense of loss and wants to help him, despite his resistance. A case comes up of a girl who was taken three years before by the mother's new boyfriend, a conspiracy theorist who moved into their house but had no name, no ID, no bank account, no history and who had burnt off his fingerprints. He has just one clue: the man has a pacemaker with a specific number. What drives men to commit such unspeakable acts on innocent girls? Crocker's writing is brilliant, fast-paced, action-packed and utterly absorbing. This is a must-read. — Gabriella Bekes