Jacket Notes | Kurt Ellis on the backstory of his latest novel

Sitting in my first MA in Creative Writing class, I couldn’t shake the thought: what on earth am I doing here? Surrounding me that day were award-winning writers, renowned journalists, publishers, political activists and poets. And then there was me — a manager in a sales call centre. Sure, I’d published two novels, but in my mind, I was just another “bruinou from the nims” who still felt like that kid dreaming of becoming a writer when he grew up. That boy had no business sitting at the same table as these acclaimed, creative minds.

Impostor syndrome hit me like a right hook from Dricus du Plessis. But to my surprise, the same award-winning and renowned writers who initially intimidated me welcomed me almost immediately, making that feeling short-lived.

One of the course requirements was to write a new novel. I toyed with several ideas, but ultimately, I chose Deadly Benefits. The story had been simmering in my mind for years, though it had always felt too personal to tackle. The backstory of my lead character mirrored mine so closely that the opening chapters can almost be considered a memoir. If there was ever a time and place to write it, though, it was here, in this supportive environment.