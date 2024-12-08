If you want to write with power keep things vital, says Patricia Cornwell

In Identity Unknown, it is taken as a fact that there are extraterritorial beings and that it's a possibility that Sal was murdered by a bunch of green men. Cornwell says that she doesn’t know exactly where these ideas for her books come from, but that she is always researching and finding out new things: “I start with something that makes me curious and oftentimes it has to do with the paranormal or supernatural; for example in the last book it was the whole notion of Bigfoot. There were a lot of stories I was seeing in the news about alleged sightings. So it made me want to start looking into that and ask if this is real? In this new book there’s been so much in the news about UAPs that got me into thinking what is this all about and what does this mean. I’ve some of my own experiences of things that could not be explained easily.

“When I was doing research at Nasa in 2016, for two space thrillers I ended up writing, the more I learned the more my hair started standing up on the back of my head. It left me wondering what this was really about. And the experience I describe in the book of Scarpetta being in a storage room and coming across sealed classified files about Roswell is actually based on my own. I was in the storage area in the same museum she is working in and I was being given a tour, and they had gone into the back in this private area to get out a piece of skull from Abraham Lincoln's assassination and the bullet that killed him to show me. While I was looking around I saw this file drawer that had all this do-not-open tape around it and when I looked at it said Roswell and I just pointed at it. The look on my face that said ‘whaaaaat!’ and the curator looked like she'd been struck by lightning and she dismissed it as just a joke. I was with my partner Staci at that time and we both said to each other later ‘she didn’t act like that was a joke.’ I don’t know, but I have heard stories from investigators who have seen strange things in the desert, and there are probably loads of people who can tell you more. But this opened up my mind to ‘what if?’ What could look like if someone was killed by an extraterrestrial, and is that what really happened here or is it something else?”

Cornwell explains she believes that the supernatural is merely unexplained science. “I’m not the only one who has said that by far, but I think magic is unexplained science. The more we learn about science the more we learn about what we are capable of. There is a lot that can be done that looks supernatural but there is a scientific explanation. I believe that there is [one] for everything. It's just that we don’t necessarily know that science — for us it’s miraculous. We are bound by the laws of nature, [it's] just we don’t know what all those laws are.”