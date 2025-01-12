Bron Sibree interviews Chris Hammer

Seven novels on, he still finds “a certain joy in writing”, but he says “that doesn’t mean it’s always easy”. Hammer is a self-described “pantser” — someone who writes and plots his novels on the fly (in other words, by the seat of his pants) — but there’s no doubt The Valley possesses one of the most, if not the most, cannily layered, complex and deeply satisfying plots he has written so far.

With a mysterious prologue set in the 1980s that is seeming unrelated to what ensues, it features the popular police detective duo Nell Buchanan and Ivan Lucic, who first took centre stage in his 2021 novel Opal Country.

His most recent novel opens in 2024, with the pair sharing the six-hour drive from Dubbo to a place called The Valley. The plot was seeded by his 2022 novel The Tilt, in which the crime-busting duo were sent to the Barmah-Millewa Forest to investigate after a body had been found there. Hammer says, “In that investigation — and I think it’s safe to say this now, two years on — Nell learns she’s adopted. And so at the end of the book there is Nell’s family tree.”

While that family tree laid out Nell’s adoptive family, as well as her biological mother and family, Hammer says, “It left a blank space for her father. At that stage, it wasn’t important for that book, and I didn’t know who her father was. But I did have readers come up to me and saying, ‘You know, I think there’s a mistake in that family tree. You haven’t said who her father was.’ And I would gently say, ‘You know she’s a fictional character, right? She’s not real, and I don’t know who the father is.’ But that planted the seed for The Valley, which of course starts when Nell and Ivan are sent to this remote valley where a man’s been murdered. Then, after the forensic team does a DNA test, she learns the victim is closely related to her through her biological father.”

The murdered man, her blood relative, is a well-known and somewhat controversial entrepreneur in the area, but apart from throwing Nell into arguably her most emotionally unsettling case yet, it soon becomes apparent this is no ordinary investigation. For a start, instead of the usual protocol of having a local team handle the matter, the head of homicide has instead insisted that DS Lucic and SC Buchanan from the rural flying squad undertake the six-hour journey from Dubbo to The Valley and head the investigation. The unorthodox nature of this decision is something Nell and Ivan ponder on the drive there, with Nell pointing out their boss “never acts without reason”.

The pair soon find themselves confronting cowboy lawyers, grave robbers, political intrigue and possible police corruption, as well as a small-town community reluctant to yield its closely held secrets. There exist a veritable mass of long-held skeletons in the cupboard that are, by and large, uniquely integral to this novel’s exquisitely evoked valley setting which is, Hammer says, “a fictionalised version of a very real place called the Araluen Valley”. He adds, “It’s a very lush valley where gold used to be mined. But I’ve made the topography a bit more dramatic and brought in some of the characteristics of the surrounding towns, so it’s an amalgam of things.”

Hammer’s extraordinary ability to evoke a keen sense of place in his largely rural settings has become a trademark of his crime fiction, and doing so remains crucial to his attempt, he says, “to bring the reader into an imagined world”. He says, “I’m trying to cast a spell, and the setting is almost like the stage on which the characters appear and the drama plays out. It fires my imagination to think about what could happen in that space, and it informs who the characters are and why they behave the way they do.” And because his novels usually feature multiple crimes and multiple plots, he adds, “A rural setting is very useful for a crime writer because everybody knows everybody else, not to mention everybody else’s business.”

He acknowledges, too, that there has been a progression in his books, with the recent ones having, not only more complex plots, but also additional points of view and storylines set in the past. “All that is tricky to pull off, though it can really help the pace of the book. But if you can bring it all together, it can be very effective. That’s not to say a complex book is inherently better than a simple one. But I couldn’t have written The Tilt, The Seven and The Valley if I hadn’t written those earlier books such as Scrublands, Silver and Trust. And I don’t think I could have written them if I hadn’t previously written the non-fiction books The River and The Coast.”

Indeed, Scrublands owes its authenticity to his 2010 non-fiction work The River, which took the ACT Book of the Year award and was shortlisted for several other prestigious prizes. The book saw Hammer journeying through Australia’s heartland, following the ailing river systems of the Murray Darling. Silver’s coastal setting owes much to The Coast, which saw him travelling the length of Australia’s eastern seaboard. He remains intensely proud of his non-fiction books but freely acknowledges, “They didn’t really sell.” He has just learnt that both are about to be republished on the back of the extraordinary success of his crime fiction books and says he’s “absolutely delighted” about that.

Hammer jokingly refers to his time spent assiduously researching and writing those non-fiction books as a “half career”. After penning them, he turned to crime fiction largely because he was inspired by the much-acclaimed thrillers of his former university lecturer, South African-born Peter Temple. “Peter had shown you can do so much more with a crime book than just having a mystery, so I thought, ‘Oh well, I’ll have a crack at doing that’, and I found I just loved doing it. I’m completely hooked on it now, and the books are slowly evolving over time. If the books don’t change and evolve, and you don't learn something along the way, what’s the point?”