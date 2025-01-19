Sanet Oberholzer interviews Samantha Shannon

The Bone Season follows protagonist Paige Mahoney who lives in London in 2059. The ruling Republic of Scion has been oppressing clairvoyants — humans who can interact with the spirit world — across Europe for two centuries. Paige lives in the heart of London’s criminal underworld, but she’s not just any clairvoyant. She possesses abilities that soon put her on the radar of someone who would gladly have them for herself. As Paige comes to grips with the new world she’s been thrust into, desperately looking for a way out, readers are introduced to the first segment of an utterly beguiling series.

“Each of The Bone Season books has its own subgenre,” Shannon says of the series that is set to stretch over seven instalments. “The first one was a jailbreak, the second one is a murder mystery, the third one is a heist, the fourth one is like a political espionage thriller, and the fifth one I call the road trip book because it goes to several different settings.”

A self-proclaimed gamer, Shannon references Margaret Atwood, Malory Blackman, Suzanne Collins, John Wyndham, Garth Nix, and Cornelia Funke when I ask her about authors who have informed her writing. As for the rest of her inspiration in dreaming up this world, the idea of The Bone Season was inspired by Shannon’s time studying in Oxford. “I think often Oxford is portrayed as being magical in fiction. To some degree, there is magic in the city. But it’s also a place where there is power that’s distributed unequally, there are some quite strange traditions, and there is a whole internal jargon. It lends itself to be a dystopian setting in my mind.”

Added to this experience, Shannon had also done an internship in Covent Garden, a district in London where you can buy crystal balls and tarot card. “I was quite fascinated by the idea of a magic system that was based on clairvoyance and divination because I didn’t think I’d really seen that before where it had been done in a very structured way.” And so, The Bone Season was born.

Since being published, Shannon’s work has been translated into 28 languages. With the release of The Priory of the Orange Tree in 2019, the stage was set for her to become a BookTok phenomenon. A Day of Fallen Night followed in 2023.

Every bit worthy of being called an epic, The Priory of the Orange Tree is the first book to be published as part of The Roots of Chaos series and is set in a fictional world in which divided continents must soon unite should they wish to defeat a darkness that comes from the belly of the earth. Whereas The Bone Season is set in a dystopian London of the future, The Priory of the Orange Tree unfurls in a world of dragons, mages, queens, knights, and fierce fighters.

The two series read as though they’d been written by two completely different authors, which might come as a shock at first. But both series have two things in common.