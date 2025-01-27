Fiction

William Charlton-Perkins tells the story of a musical genius in his debut novel

27 January 2025 - 13:08 By Margaret von Klemperer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Meetings with Mozart' is a fascinating retelling of the life of a musical genius.
'Meetings with Mozart' is a fascinating retelling of the life of a musical genius.
Image: Supplied

Meetings with Mozart
William Charlton-Perkins
The Book Guild

William Charlton-Perkins is well-known in theatre and media circles in KwaZulu-Natal. Once head of publicity at The Playhouse Company in Durban, he moved on to run his own publicity agency, Copy Dog. However, his first love was classical music, particularly opera, and this love is central to his debut novel Meetings with Mozart, which is illustrated with line drawings of the main characters by former Pietermaritzburg resident Christine Stilwell.

The central character is Horace, a former opera director who has retired to KwaZulu-Natal and gathers around him a disparate group of people who all share a love of Mozart’s music. Their plan is to meet once a month to listen to and discuss the composer’s music and life. Each member of the group presents a talk on an aspect of his life and music, and as they do so, they bond together to become a tight-knit band of friends, supportive of each other and involved in each other’s lives. As the book progresses, the reader slowly begins to discover something of their backgrounds, though the main focus remains on Mozart.

The ideal way to read Meetings with Mozart would be with an extensive playlist of Mozart’s works to hand so as each work, whether an opera or an instrumental piece, is discussed, the reader could pause and listen, increasing their own understanding and enjoyment of the work by absorbing some of Charlton-Perkins’ knowledge.

After many of the meetings, when Horace is alone, he relaxes by imagining how Mozart’s life story could be told on stage, from his days as a child prodigy through his tensions with his controlling father, Leopold, and on through his creative years, his marriage and his many friendships. Friendship and love are themes that run through the book – love of life and of people.

While the group meetings take the reader through Mozart’s work, Horace’s mental images of his life story flesh out the story of the composer until his death at a tragically young age.

There is no doubt Meetings with Mozart will mainly appeal to a niche audience, one that has an interest in and some knowledge of the music of Mozart. But it is also a warm portrait of a group of friends who get together to share a common interest, and it is a fascinating retelling of the life of a musical genius.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Light that spark and embrace story time on #WorldReadAloudDay

Reading for pleasure plays a pivotal role in a child's development
Books
3 days ago

Richard Osman delivers death, mayhem and conspiracy in ‘We Solve Murders’

He takes a break from Elizabeth and her cronies in the Cooper’s Chase retirement village and branches out with a new cast of characters and a wider ...
Books
3 days ago

Sanet Oberholzer interviews Samantha Shannon

Samantha Shannon has become a BookTok phenomenon and it's easy to see why, writes Sanet Oberholzer
Books
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another year of mystery and mayhem News
  2. Light that spark and embrace story time on #WorldReadAloudDay News
  3. Penguin Random House SA celebrates 10-year anniversary News
  4. Richard Osman delivers death, mayhem and conspiracy in ‘We Solve Murders’ Fiction
  5. If you want to write with power keep things vital, says Patricia Cornwell Fiction

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...