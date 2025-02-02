Plenty of juice: Bron Sibree interviews Tim Winton

Juice ★★ ★ ★★

It’s impossible to overstate the nigh-on mythic status that Australian author Tim Winton has earned in the land of his birth. Voted a National Living Treasure by the Australian public in 1997, he has clocked up 42 years of writing and 30 books, which have sold more than 2-million copies and won countless literary awards — including four Miles Franklin Awards. His books have twice been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. Along with his unparalleled ability to evoke the West Australian landscape and its place in the national consciousness, his willingness to do public battle over environmental issues explains, in part, why he remains so revered. Why, too, anticipation for his 11th adult novel, Juice, is at fever pitch. Be it in person or on the page, people cannot seem to get enough of Winton. Even appearances for his upcoming national book tour have been booked out well in advance. Juice, his first novel in six years, is, his publisher insists: “Tim Winton as you’ve never seen him before.” But Winton himself is quick to demur when we speak weeks before the novel’s release. “I think you can see all the strands of my previous work in this work. The only thing that’s different is that we’re in a different moment.”

He wrote Juice at the same time he was writing his award-winning natural history TV series Ningaloo Nyinggulu, which he also narrated and appears in, describing the Ningaloo peninsular, which also goes by its indigenous name Nyinggulu, as “one of the last intact wild places on the planet”. While the TV series “was a labour of love,” he says, “trying to make a TV series to celebrate, elevate and protect one of the world’s last great places as I call it and then setting a novel in exactly the same place in the future where the world has got away from us was difficult. Not just the physical difficulty of keeping both balls in the air, given that there’s only so many hours in a day, but psychologically as well. Just trying to keep myself afloat while writing about the massive diminution of the place I love was immensely challenging.”

In Juice Winton conjures a hellish future for his beloved peninsular with the same heart-stopping eloquence that he deploys to convey its beauty in the TV series, where he emphasised the, “choices it presents for the future, not just here, but for all our wild places”. Juice sheets home the consequences of some of those choices, or rather, our inaction in the face of the looming climate crisis, with a terrifying potency. Yet it is a narrative so propulsive that it’s impossible to turn away. As Winton observes: “We’re at this moment in history, a turning point, and it will be consequential in ways that we can barely comprehend for those who come after us. So it was a way of forcing myself to feel the consequences in a way that stirs me to action, and might shock some people into a sense of revelation, because we’re still locked in this period of denial and kicking the can down the road. Once you look at what those likely consequences are, to avert your gaze is a moral evasion, if not a moral crime.”

The novel opens in the voice of an unnamed narrator who is accompanied by an equally nameless child, driving across a blighted, ash covered land. Fugitives running from horrific heat and civil disintegration and driving only at night until, two days later, they arrive at the wreckage of an abandoned mine site. “All we need is somewhere out of the weather, something remote and secret,” thinks the man. “I think this could work.” But they soon discover they are not alone. Within minutes these climate refugees become captives to a hostile man armed with a crossbow.