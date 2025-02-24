ABOUT THE BOOK:
For Rose Marie Jones, risks are a hard no, except for game night. For one precious evening a week, Rose can forget about her demanding boss and her lacklustre love life and focus on beating the pants off her friends.
But none of them brings out her hyper-competitive side quite like William Ashdern.
Her best friend’s half-brother, William is the paragon of a sexy nerd. The tall, dorky and handsome game designer is Rose’s playing nemesis.
However, when Rose decides to enter a contest with the board game she’s secretly invented, there’s only one person who can help her win.
What has always been a game between Rose and William is becoming a lot more serious. After spending her entire life trying not to lose, Rose might finally be ready to risk it all, and play to win.
LISTEN | Shameez Patel and Qarnita Loxton discuss Patel’s geeky romantic comedy ‘Playing Flirty’
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast episode, Patel discusses her latest novel with Qarnita Loxton
Listen to Patel and Loxton’s conversation here:
