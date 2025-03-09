Jacket Notes | Justin Fox on writing ‘Hell Run Tobruk’

Like many South African children of my generation, I had a fascination for World War 2. I built model ships and planes, played war games in our suburban garden and devoured books about the great battles — particularly naval yarns by the likes of Douglas Reeman, Nicholas Monsarrat and Alistair MacLean. But I was always a bit disappointed that South Africa seldom featured in those stories. I think the seed was planted way back then to one day do something about this.

During my national service in the navy, I began to learn about the clashes that took place in our waters during World War 2. Many of the South African ships involved were converted I&J fishing trawlers or Norwegian whalers — hastily fitted with a few guns and depth charges to take on Nazi U-boats and raiders. I was astonished to learn that more than 150 Allied ships were sunk in South African waters, most by German and Japanese submarines.

Before embarking on my series of Jack Pembroke novels, I needed to do a lot of research to get the period and events right. I spent many hours in the British National Archives, Imperial War Museum and the British Library in London, as well as the archives of the Simon’s Town Museum, SA Navy Museum and those of Snoekie Shellhole, the MOTH attached to the Simon’s Town Museum (especially their meticulously recorded personal accounts of men who served at sea during the war). The research also brought me into contact with retired naval officers­ — all of them similarly passionate about World War 2 — who were happy to offer anecdotes and guidance.