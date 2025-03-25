Giles Foden dishes up drama and violence in the Namibian desert

Thirst
Giles Foden
Weidenfeld & Nicolson
Giles Foden is best known for his novel The Last King of Scotland, which was made into a successful film.
With Thirst, he is using an African setting again, though this time it is Namibia rather than Uganda. While the novel opens in 2014, the main part of the story takes place in the future, in 2039.
It is a novel of two parts, not just in time but also in the plotting and writing, which is somewhat uneven.
It opens with Catherine Brosnan, an Irish climate scientist, visiting the remote town of Dekmantel in the Namib desert to try to find a major aquifer that is rumoured to lie under the desert sands. But if it is to be found where Catherine thinks it is, she needs to have permission, and an escort from the Chinese who control the area as part of their mining zone. Catherine and Captain Xin set off into the desert, and what they find there is not an aquifer, but a possible, if somewhat sinister, clue to its existence.
Catherine returns to Ireland, to damp and cool Kerry, which is about as removed from Namibia as it is possible to get. She stays there to bring up her daughter Cat — a memento of her Namibian adventure — until the younger Brosnan is at university, also studying climate science. Then Catherine heads back to Namibia and disappears.
Come 2039 and Cat goes to Namibia, hoping to find her mother, the aquifer and more about herself. Dekmantel is disputed territory between American and Chinese mining companies, with the locals sidelined and exploited, and militias competing for turf. Almost inevitably, the heavies and protectors of the mining interests are ruthless white Afrikaners — they make handy baddies in this kind of fiction. The water supply is being gobbled up by the mines, the situation is dire and the novel is a full-on action thriller.
When the water dries up completely, Cat joins an ill-assorted group of refugee locals, militias and others and heads into the desert. She is looking for the aquifer and her mother, while others are looking for survival. They are faced with heavily armed bad guys, man-eating lions and implacable nature itself.
The action is so fast and furious that it becomes faintly ridiculous, and I found it difficult to care very much about most of the characters who too often are mere stereotypes. Cat, as the central figure, never really comes to life on the page. But if it is drama and violence you are after, there is plenty here, once you have passed the more careful and interesting scene set.
Giles Foden dishes up drama and violence in the Namibian desert
Image: Supplied
Thirst
Giles Foden
Weidenfeld & Nicolson
Giles Foden is best known for his novel The Last King of Scotland, which was made into a successful film.
With Thirst, he is using an African setting again, though this time it is Namibia rather than Uganda. While the novel opens in 2014, the main part of the story takes place in the future, in 2039.
It is a novel of two parts, not just in time but also in the plotting and writing, which is somewhat uneven.
It opens with Catherine Brosnan, an Irish climate scientist, visiting the remote town of Dekmantel in the Namib desert to try to find a major aquifer that is rumoured to lie under the desert sands. But if it is to be found where Catherine thinks it is, she needs to have permission, and an escort from the Chinese who control the area as part of their mining zone. Catherine and Captain Xin set off into the desert, and what they find there is not an aquifer, but a possible, if somewhat sinister, clue to its existence.
Catherine returns to Ireland, to damp and cool Kerry, which is about as removed from Namibia as it is possible to get. She stays there to bring up her daughter Cat — a memento of her Namibian adventure — until the younger Brosnan is at university, also studying climate science. Then Catherine heads back to Namibia and disappears.
Come 2039 and Cat goes to Namibia, hoping to find her mother, the aquifer and more about herself. Dekmantel is disputed territory between American and Chinese mining companies, with the locals sidelined and exploited, and militias competing for turf. Almost inevitably, the heavies and protectors of the mining interests are ruthless white Afrikaners — they make handy baddies in this kind of fiction. The water supply is being gobbled up by the mines, the situation is dire and the novel is a full-on action thriller.
When the water dries up completely, Cat joins an ill-assorted group of refugee locals, militias and others and heads into the desert. She is looking for the aquifer and her mother, while others are looking for survival. They are faced with heavily armed bad guys, man-eating lions and implacable nature itself.
The action is so fast and furious that it becomes faintly ridiculous, and I found it difficult to care very much about most of the characters who too often are mere stereotypes. Cat, as the central figure, never really comes to life on the page. But if it is drama and violence you are after, there is plenty here, once you have passed the more careful and interesting scene set.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
When your father is the monster
Jacket Notes | Justin Fox on writing ‘Hell Run Tobruk’
A flying chance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos