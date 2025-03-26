Paige Nick pens comedy about a group of book lovers who literally lose the plot

For all members of the actual, real-life Good Book Appreciation Society on Facebook. Who are a trillion times nicer than the members of this entirely (mostly) fictional group.
— Paige Nick
ABOUT THE BOOK:
Norma Jacobs is your average accountant, running a book club on Facebook and living quietly with her boyfriend in London. Except for the part where she’s being threatened by a deranged author and questioned by the police about attempted murder. All just as she’s started a new job as the only 42-year-old intern in the history of publishing.
Harry Shields is a crime writer desperate to hit the big time when a negative review of his latest book on Norma’s page results in him having a spectacular public meltdown.
He gets cancelled, his events get cancelled, and before you can say “author behaving badly”, he’s plotting revenge and stalking his nemesis. By the time Harry’s gone viral, and Norma’s given up trying to stop him, the online book club has more than 1,000 rowdy members, and the comments section is a (literal) riot.
This is entertaining, until one member ends up in a coma.
A savagely funny satire about online media and cancel culture for everyone who thinks books are harmless. With elements of The Echo Chamber and The Jane Austen Book Club, the hilarious novel is for all those who love reading, social media and rum-and-raisin ice cream.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Paige Nick is a South African novelist, columnist and advertising copywriter. She is the founder of The Good Book Appreciation Society, a book club on Facebook with more than 23,000 members, and the host of Book Choice, a book show on Fine Music Radio. Paige has authored seven books and co-authored A Girl Walks into a Bar, a series of choose-your-own-adventure erotic novels. When she isn’t travelling, Paige lives in Cape Town, with no husband, no children, no pets, a few cactuses and far too many books.
Book People will be available on April 1.
Paige Nick pens comedy about a group of book lovers who literally lose the plot
