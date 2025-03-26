Fiction

Paige Nick pens comedy about a group of book lovers who literally lose the plot

26 March 2025 - 11:14
Pan Macmillan Publisher
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Book People' is a comedy about a group of book lovers who literally lose the plot.
'Book People' is a comedy about a group of book lovers who literally lose the plot.
Image: Supplied

For all members of the actual, real-life Good Book Appreciation Society on Facebook. Who are a trillion times nicer than the members of this entirely (mostly) fictional group.
— Paige Nick 

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Norma Jacobs is your average accountant, running a book club on Facebook and living quietly with her boyfriend in London. Except for the part where she’s being threatened by a deranged author and questioned by the police about attempted murder. All just as she’s started a new job as the only 42-year-old intern in the history of publishing.

Harry Shields is a crime writer desperate to hit the big time when a negative review of his latest book on Norma’s page results in him having a spectacular public meltdown. 

He gets cancelled, his events get cancelled, and before you can say “author behaving badly”, he’s plotting revenge and stalking his nemesis. By the time Harry’s gone viral, and Norma’s given up trying to stop him, the online book club has more than 1,000 rowdy members, and the comments section is a (literal) riot.

This is entertaining, until one member ends up in a coma.

A savagely funny satire about online media and cancel culture for everyone who thinks books are harmless. With elements of The Echo Chamber and The Jane Austen Book Club, the hilarious novel is for all those who love reading, social media and rum-and-raisin ice cream.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: 

Paige Nick is a South African novelist, columnist and advertising copywriter. She is the founder of The Good Book Appreciation Society, a book club on Facebook with more than 23,000 members, and the host of Book Choice, a book show on Fine Music Radio. Paige has authored seven books and co-authored A Girl Walks into a Bar, a series of choose-your-own-adventure erotic novels. When she isn’t travelling, Paige lives in Cape Town, with no husband, no children, no pets, a few cactuses and far too many books.

Book People will be available on April 1.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Giles Foden dishes up drama and violence in the Namibian desert

Giles Foden is best known for his novel 'The Last King of Scotland', which was made into a successful film.
Books
2 days ago

Will Self's 'Elaine' has moments of humour but is a hard read

It's based on the diary of a 1950s housewife, who between affairs leads a life of domestic drudgery
Books
2 days ago

'Darkly': Grist for the gamers' mill

Strictly for the board game boys and girlies in our midst, an extra star is awarded for a plot reveal as the novel draws to its conclusion.
Books
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. If you want to write with power keep things vital, says Patricia Cornwell Fiction
  2. JACKET NOTES | Milton Schorr on writing “Addict” Non-Fiction
  3. Open call for submissions: 20.35 Africa Vol. VIII Anthology, guest edited by ... News
  4. When your father is the monster Non-Fiction
  5. George Saunders on the books that influenced him News

Latest Videos

Malaika - Destiny
The Tokens - The Lion Sleeps Tonight