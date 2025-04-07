Fiction

LISTEN | Sewela Langeni in conversation with Iris Mwanza about her debut novel, ‘The Lions’ Den’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast, Sewela Langeni is in conversation with Iris Mwanza about her gripping debut novel, The Lions' Den

07 April 2025 - 14:14
'The Lions' Den' by Iris Mwanza.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Rookie lawyer Grace Zulu does not give up easily. She escaped an arranged marriage to put herself through university. Now she’s got her first case.

Her client is young Willbess “Bessy” Mulenga, who has been arrested for offences “against nature”.

Bessy works in a men-only bar, loves to dance, wear dresses and live freely. But in 1990s Zambia, following your own identity can get you beaten, jailed or worse. Grace is determined to get Bessy out of custody. Then her terrified, bruised client goes missing without a trace. She knows something bad has happened and someone is trying to cover it up. Along with the most unlikely group of allies, Grace must take on powerful enemies at the highest levels – even risk her own safety – to get to the truth. The whole truth.

A debut novel that soars with passion and humanity, The Lions’ Den is a moving story of prejudice, corruption, injustice, courage and solidarity. It shows us no cause is ever a lost one.

LISTEN TO LANGENI AND MWANZA’S CONVERSATION HERE: 

