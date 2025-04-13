BOOK BITES | Rumaan Alam, Joël Dicker, Gregg Hurwitz

Entitlement

Rumaan Alam, Bloomsbury

**** (4 stars)

This book was pegged as: “A novel of money and morality from the New York Times best-selling author of Leave the World Behind”. A gentle warning to prepare to encounter some uncomfortable and disturbing issues. I would describe it as a book about race, class, gender, and privilege — only not in the way you expect. It’s a unique story where a very attractive young black woman (adopted daughter of a single white mom) blatantly and overtly uses her race, class, gender and lack of privilege to her advantage. Main character Brooke gives up her boring, poorly-paid teaching post after landing a job giving money away for an octogenarian philanthropist. She befriends the elderly man who takes her on as a protégé — prompting her to work things to her advantage. She cannot see why she doesn't deserve the same luxury lifestyle as her unemployed friend who lives lavishly off a trust fund. Brooke's actions get progressively worse and more extreme as she treats the people in her life badly and bends the rules because “why am I not deserving?” Brooke's unearned sense of entitlement makes her intensely dislikable. And as the imminent train wreck looms, it's impossible to stop watching. — Gill Gifford