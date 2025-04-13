Paige Nick on ‘Book People’ | Verbal violence and a (literal) riot

I always know when things are about to go south. It can be triggered by a handful of things. Someone mentions the “C” word. Not that one. I mean “Crawdads”, or rather, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. This novel is just one in a category of what has come to be known as “Marmite Books” on The Good Book Appreciation Society, the club I run on Facebook, which now has over 23 000 members. Marmite, because, much like the spread, you either love it or hate it. And when I say love or hate, I mean completely adore or absolutely loathe, to the point of wanting to murder anyone who has the audacity to have a differing opinion to yours.

Tempers run hot among book people. And it’s not just the Crawdads, Shantaram or Eat, Pray Love that trigger total online chaos. There are more sinister sparks on the book club page too. When I see anyone mention any book that contains a whiff of Trump, Musk, God, Palestine or Israel, then I know it’s not going to be long before the comments section is exploding, the post has been reported 20 times and my inbox is sprayed with complaints.

We tend to think of book people as civilised and educated, and they are, but they are also well-read, which means they have no shortage of words at their disposal. And as we all know, the pen is mightier than the sword, and in this case, can be just as violent. It’s this perfectly moreish, watch in a pass-the-popcorn kind of way, verbal violence that gave birth to my new novel, Book People.