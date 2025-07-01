Fiction

18-year-old Naledi Setzin on penning her debut book ‘Jacaranda Tree’

01 July 2025 - 11:59 By Naledi Setzin
'Jacaranda Tree' is a story about unity, love and the importance of nature in our lives.
Image: Supplied

I have self-published a children's e-book titled Jacaranda Tree. It is a story about unity, love and the importance of nature in our lives. My ambition and goal to release a book has been an inspirational journey filled with many hiccups and difficulties, but I have gained a tremendous amount of knowledge in the process.

The book has themes of community, protecting nature and the power of people united in action. I wrote the children’s book to tell a story to the youth about how every voice is important, and protecting nature not only helps the environment, but it protects our wellbeing.

By using poetic, rhythmic style and descriptive words, I share a tale that informs the youth about the power they hold within and how one’s inner strength can be used constructively. The community’s persistence and determination to protect the jacaranda tree displays the power we all hold, and how the power can result in the betterment of society.

By weaving together some of my greatest passions into a book, I found a way to share insights on crucial issues, topics I believe can make a meaningful difference in the world. Writing became not just a personal outlet, but a powerful tool for advocacy and connection. It offers a space for expression without limits, where voices, mine and those of other writers, can be heard freely and authentically.

The beauty of writing lies in its power. It tells stories, opens doors and reveals truths that might otherwise remain hidden through poetry, essays and narratives. No matter the style, tone, or register, writing captures experiences, preserves memories and leaves behind an enduring legacy.

Writing is an act of courage, a refusal to be quiet about the things that truly matter.

