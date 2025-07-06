BOOK BITES | James Paterson & James O. Born, Anna Stuart, Helena Echlin

The Midwife of Auschwitz ****

Anna Stuart

Sphere

November 1939, Lodz, Poland. Ester, a young Jewish woman, is getting married to the love of her life, Filip. Jackboots fill the synagogue as Nazi officers storm in. September 1942, Ester is working as a nurse in the ghetto hospital when the Nazis come for the sick and drag them off. Soon they come for Ester's mother, Ruth, saying they are taking people who can no longer work. Distraught, Ester runs after her mother and before she knows it, she is thrown into the cattle car. She's shocked to see Ana there, a Catholic Pole arrested on suspicion of resistance to the Nazis. Ana gives Ester strength, especially after Ruth dies in the night. They arrive at Auschwitz-Birkenau, are pushed into a queue and when they reach the front Ana tells the SS doctor she is a midwife and Ester her assistant. They are assigned to their hut — a squalid place crammed with about 100 women in various stages of pregnancy. Ana notices a woman is about to give birth and she and Ester deliver a tiny baby girl. Klara, a smirking German guard, snatches the baby from its mother's arms and dunks it into a bucket of water till it is motionless, then tosses the little corpse outside. Ana and Ester will spend more than three years in the camp of horrors, birthing more than 3,000 babies — some will survive, especially the blonde ones, who are taken to childless German families to bring up. This beautifully written novel does not spare the reader any details of the madness, cruelty and absolute brutality experienced in Auschwitz. — Gabriella Bekes