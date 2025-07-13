Never Flinch
Stephen King, Hodder & Stoughton
*** (3 stars)
Sometimes the problem is that illustrious writers are not edited enough. Never Flinch is bloated and could have had some major cuts to make it pacier. Also, King can write a cliché and make it fresh, but somehow with his latest, it feels like he has lost his mojo. In Never Flinch we are once again in his favourite hero's world — private investigator Holly Gibney, a neurodivergent person who uses her off-kilter skills of seeing patterns, off-the-chart knowledge, elephant memory and razor-sharp observation skills to solve weird cases. Some of the cases are on the supernatural gradient, but this one stays mostly in the pedestrian world of catching a serial killer. It's fairly predictable, but there are a few twists here and there. Not Stephen King's best is still better than most others' dredge. — Jennifer Platt
BOOK BITES | Scott Turow, Susan Lewis, Stephen King
Whodunnits and dramas to keep readers spellbound
Image: Supplied
Presumed Guilty
Scott Turow, Swift
**** (4 stars)
Scott Turow was a creative writing lecturer at Stanford who subsequently studied law at Harvard and became an assistant US attorney in Chicago for eight years before — thankfully — becoming a novelist. This experience powers his latest legal thriller Presumed Guilty, the third in a series spanning nearly 40 years, set in the American Midwest and involving Rožat “Rusty” Sabich, a prosecutor and judge. It’s definitely time to revisit Presumed Innocent (1987) and Innocent (2010). The pace is sedate, in line with the slow progress of the law — so much more measured than the irrational outbursts that drive some people to violence. But the tension builds to the point of unputdownable as the now-retired Rusty is propelled back into court to defend his fiancé’s son Aaron Housley, an African American accused of murdering his rich white girlfriend, in a racially charged case and country. It's no surprise that Turow’s 13 legal thrillers in all have sold 30 million copies. — William Saunderson-Meyer
Image: Supplied
Don't Believe a Word
Susan Lewis, Harper Collins
**** (4 stars)
This captivating read begins with a disturbing scene: a tiny two-year-old sits alone on a freezing beach in treacherous weather, seemingly abandoned until a caring woman picks her up and carries her into her warm holiday home. Fast-forward two decades and pretty Sadie Winters, a young woman raised by her two wealthy aunts, is encouraged by her best friend to find out who she is and where she came from with the help of a true crime podcast team, who agree to take on her case as the focus of their next series. Through the telling of the story, the rolling out of episodes begins a saga that reveals lies and opens secrets and sheds light on some deeply dark truths. As they unravel the mystery in real time, broadcasting an episode a week, podcasters Cristy, Connor and the Hindsight crew manage to keep their audience captivated as the story breaks at a rapid pace to its surprising conclusion. It’s a worthy read indeed. — Gill Gifford
Image: Supplied
