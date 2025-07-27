Another well-deserved bow

Sunrise on the Reaping ★★★★

Suzanne Collins

Scholastic

When Suzanne Collins released The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2020, it was a chance for fans of the original Hunger Games trilogy to return to the world of Panem, 10 years after readers bid goodbye to Katniss and Peeta. With that prequel, Collins delivered a double backstory that took place during the 10th annual Hunger Games: that of District 13’s first victor, Lucy Gray Baird, and of a young President Snow.

Lucy Gray was a vibrant, colourful character to love, but by the end, the story seemed to fall short. Mostly, this had to do with the fact that a young Coriolanus Snow just was not able to win me over, knowing the man he is to become. This is the gamble an author takes with prequels to well-developed and well-loved books.

What we were given with that first book was a taste of the Hunger Games before they became the excellently crafted, albeit twisted spectacle we were first introduced to. I appreciated the backstory and little details that one could connect to characters further down the line, but it was a far cry from what first won me over as a reader.

With the release of the second prequel in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping, Collins has returned to form. This time, the story follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, the alcoholic-turned-mentor to Katniss and Peeta 24 years later.

It comes as no surprise that a wretch like Haymitch had a tragic coming-of-age, and Collins doesn’t hold back the punches. During what starts out as a heart-wrenching Reaping, Haymitch gets thrown into the 50th Hunger Games in a most unfair twist of fate when he tries to save the girl he loves. From the first pages, the story is written with a raw emotion that had me fully in its grip. As we learn, despite the hand he gets dealt, Haymitch has a good heart. As a boy, he cared deeply. He was brave. He believed in making a mark on an unjust world. In this book, he’s just the kind of kid from District 13 you want to get behind.