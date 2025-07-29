Sue Nyathi chats to Busisekile Khumalo about her latest book 'Rubies and Rain'

Busisekile Khumalo is a South African best-selling author. She has written eight books including the popular The Harvard Wife series and Nomaswazi. She has chosen to pursue her love for books over her profession in law. Busisekile lives in Kibler Park, Johannesburg.

Sue Nyathi was born and raised in Bulawayo and lives in Johannesburg. She is the author of four best-selling novels to much reader and critical acclaim: The Polygamist (2012), The GoldDiggers (2018), A Family Affair (2020) and the award-winning An Angel's Demise (2022). Nyathi's storytelling prowess, rooted in rich African heritage, explores the intricacies of human relationships and societal issues, resonating deeply with a global audience.

Article provide by Jonathan Ball Publishers