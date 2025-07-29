Sue Nyathi chats to Busisekile Khumalo about her latest book 'Rubies and Rain'
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, Sue Nyathi chats to Busisekile Khumalo about her book 'Rubies and Rain'
ABOUT RUBIES AND RAIN:
Ruby has to deal with the news of her father’s death and her sex scandal simultaneously trending on social media. Vimbai has been captured and Nosihle returns to Harare where her path crosses with Joshua, Shadow’s second in command. Ruby is arrested and locked in the same cell as Vimbai. Will the two women be able to put aside their differences to survive this ordeal?
WATCH NYATHI AND KHUMALO'S CONVERSATION HERE:
This week we have the incredible Sue Nyathi chatting with Busisekile Khumalo to discuss her novel, "Rubies and Rain."
LISTEN TO THEIR CONVERSATION HERE:
Busisekile Khumalo is a South African best-selling author. She has written eight books including the popular The Harvard Wife series and Nomaswazi. She has chosen to pursue her love for books over her profession in law. Busisekile lives in Kibler Park, Johannesburg.
Sue Nyathi was born and raised in Bulawayo and lives in Johannesburg. She is the author of four best-selling novels to much reader and critical acclaim: The Polygamist (2012), The GoldDiggers (2018), A Family Affair (2020) and the award-winning An Angel's Demise (2022). Nyathi's storytelling prowess, rooted in rich African heritage, explores the intricacies of human relationships and societal issues, resonating deeply with a global audience.
Article provide by Jonathan Ball Publishers