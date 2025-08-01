Sven Axelrad delivers a quirky read with ‘The Nicotine Gospel’

The Nicotine Gospel
Sven Axelrad
Umuzi
This is Sven Axelrad’s third novel, following Buried Treasure and God’s Pocket, which were very well received in his native South Africa and beyond. This one is a quirky, inventive read and hard to categorise and, I have a feeling, one that may be something of a Marmite book, dividing readers into lovers and haters.
The narrator is Nathan, telling the story of his decidedly unusual childhood from his perspective as an adult. When he and his brother Danny were young children aged four and six their mother died after she struck by lightning during a Durban thunderstorm while they watched. They were then left in the care of their father, the oddly named Esben Muesli. As a single parent and caregiver, he was a long way out of the ordinary. He was the author of one bestselling book, but the readers of this one get to hear little about it, merely that it was a source of his fame.
As a story of Nathan’s coming of age, The Nicotine Gospel goes into the world view of Esben as he brings up his children. He invents his personal Nicotine Gospel, which is a way of summing up and understanding the people around him by studying the brand of cigarettes they smoke. He insists his children learn the rules of his system to enable them to survive in the world. But his curious gospel is not the only thing he brings into their lives. His girlfriend, who moves in with them, is nasty, vicious and abusive. It is a very unusual childhood, damaging to the two boys, though in different ways.
Moving backwards and forwards from the past they endured together to a present where Nathan and Danny, long estranged, are travelling together to their father’s funeral, the novel creates a strange world that becomes oddly believable. There are moments of clever and dark humour — Esben’s funeral is particularly funny. There are also episodes of deeply disturbing action, glimpses of another existence which Nathan aspires to and may eventually reach, and some excellent descriptive writing.
There is no doubt Axelrad is a talented writer, but the book will not appeal to everyone. In his acknowledgements section, Axelrad writes “ though none of this happened, all of it is real”. Ultimately perhaps the message is that the human spirit is resilient, even when damaged.
