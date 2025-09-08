Extract | 'Midlife in Blossom' by Salochanee Reddy

Midlife in Blossom is a genre-defying novel that blends storytelling with soulful reflection.
Written by Salochanee Reddy, a trauma-informed leadership and wellness expert with two decades of experience designing women’s wellbeing programmes in Africa, the book speaks to the quiet transformations many face but few articulate: identity shifts, invisible labour, reinvention and the courage it takes to come home to oneself.
At its core is the story of Clara, a woman navigating the unspoken thresholds of midlife — letting go of roles that once defined her, facing life-altering changes and finding unexpected clarity in the chaos. Each chapter ends with thoughts on the symbolism, relatability and themes that offer profound insights into being a woman in the 21st century.
Timely, evocative and deeply resonant, Midlife in Blossom is for anyone standing at the edge of change — asking not “what now?” but “what’s possible?”
Cracks in the Foundation
The Rival Platform
Clara sat at her dining table — her makeshift office — surrounded by half-empty coffee cups and a legal pad covered in frantic notes. The living room was quiet, the kind of silence that made her chest feel tight. Her laptop screen glowed in the dim light, illuminating the sharp drop in Midlife Muse’s analytics. Users were leaving. Fast. She clicked refresh, as if sheer willpower could reverse the downward trend. No luck.
Her phone buzzed — a Slack notification from Jaden. Jaden: You’re not gonna like this. A link followed. Clara clicked. Bloom: The Next Evolution of Personal Reinvention. At the top of the page, a glossy promo video played on a loop. Women in perfect athleisure outfits sipped green juice, laughing effortlessly. “Because reinvention shouldn’t hurt,” a sultry voice-over cooed. The tagline lingered like a slap. Clara’s stomach tightened. She scrolled down and saw the CEO’s name. Margo Shaw. Her old boss.
Her hands gripped the edge of the table. The same Margo who had dismissed her ideas in meetings, only to present them herself a month later. The same Margo who had once said ‘women like us have to be ruthless if we want a seat at the table’ — before promptly pulling the chair out from under Clara. Now, she had taken something else.
Clara clicked on Margo’s latest Instagram post: Bloom is here! Midlife reinvention is about stepping into your best self — without the burnout. #GlowWithBloom The caption was a lie, but an effective one. The engagement numbers were staggering — thousands of likes, comments filled with heart emojis and praise. Clara’s fingers hovered over her keyboard. Draft tweet: Neither should stealing your ex-employee’s ideas. Her cursor blinked. Margo would love that. She thrived on being seen as controversial, but visionary. If Clara lashed out publicly, she’d look bitter, small.
She deleted the draft. Instead, she shut her laptop, rubbing her temples. Her heart pounded. This wasn’t just business. It was personal. And personal battles had a way of bleeding into everything.
Sofia’s Breaking Point
The call came at 3am. Clara’s phone vibrated against her nightstand, dragging her out of a restless sleep. She squinted at the screen — Sofia. Her stomach clenched. She swiped to answer. “Sofia?” There was a pause. Then a breath. A shaky, uneven breath. “Mom.” Sofia’s voice was raw, slurred. “I can’t do this.” Clara bolted upright. “Do what? Where are you?” “College. Life. Everything.” Clara was already throwing on jeans, heart hammering. “Stay where you are. I’m coming.”
The roads were deserted, city lights casting long, ghostly shadows. She barely remembered the drive, her mind racing through worst-case scenarios. When she arrived at Sofia’s dorm, she pounded on the door.
After a long minute, it cracked open. Sofia stood there, bleary-eyed, hoodie hanging off one shoulder. The smell of stale coffee and exhaustion clung to her.
Inside, her room was a disaster — papers scattered everywhere, an untouched granola bar on the desk, a row of empty energy drink cans lined up like tiny soldiers. On her laptop screen, an unfinished document was open. Clara squinted at the title: The Myth of Having it all. Sofia sank onto the floor, legs crossed, arms wrapped around herself. “I’m dropping out,” she said, voice barely above a whisper. Clara crouched down beside her. “Sofia—” “I’m not you.” Her voice cracked. “I’m not smart like you.” Clara exhaled, an ache pressing against her ribs.
She reached out, brushing a strand of hair from Sofia’s face, just like she used to when she was little. “You don’t have to be me,” she said softly. “You just have to be you. And that’s enough.” Sofia let out a sharp breath, like she’d been holding it in for years. Then she leant into Clara’s shoulder, trembling. Clara held her, pressing a kiss to the top of her head. They sat there in silence, the weight of expectations — both spoken and unspoken — hanging between them.
Maybe some cycles weren’t as easy to break as Clara had once believed.
The Ghost of Choices Past
Clara stared at Sofia’s crumpled form on the dorm room floor, her daughter’s quiet, broken breaths filling the silence. For a moment, she wasn’t here. She was there — twenty-two years old, sitting in the same hunched position on the tile floor of her childhood bathroom, the cordless phone pressed to her ear. “Dad, I can’t do this.” A long pause. Then her father’s voice, clipped and controlled: “Clara, you don’t just walk away. You finish what you start.” Her stomach had twisted. “I know, but—” “But nothing.” His disappointment landed harder than any argument. “Do you think I had the luxury of quitting? I worked two jobs to put you through school, and now you’re telling me you’re throwing it away?” She had imagined him in his worn leather chair, rubbing the bridge of his nose like he always did when something displeased him.
She’d felt like she was suffocating. Law school had felt like drowning, every class another wave pulling her under. But the thought of failing him? That had felt worse. So she’d backtracked. Reassured him she’d think about it. And then she had spent three more months fighting, forcing herself into a future that felt like wearing someone else’s skin. Until one day, she just... stopped. She had walked away. And he had never let her forget it. “You’ll regret this,” he had said. “One day, you’ll wish you had just stuck it out.”
For years, she had worked twice as hard to prove him wrong. Every promotion, every milestone had been a silent see? A desperate attempt to justify the choice that had reshaped her life. And now, sitting on the floor of Sofia’s dorm, history was repeating itself. Only this time, Clara wasn’t the one making the choice.
She took a slow breath, grounding herself in this moment. In her daughter. Sofia was looking at her warily, bracing for judgment. For anger. But all Clara saw was exhaustion. A young woman who had been carrying too much for too long. “You know what’s funny?” Clara said softly, brushing a stray tear from Sofia’s cheek. “I dropped out of law school.” Sofia blinked, clearly thrown. “Wait. What?” “I never told you?” Clara let out a small laugh, shaking her head. “I was miserable. I quit. And I thought it meant I’d ruined my future.” “But you didn’t,” Sofia murmured. “You still—”“Figured it out?” Clara finished. “Yeah. Not right away. And not easily. But I did.”
Sofia’s shoulders slumped. “I just... I feel like I’m failing. Like I should be able to handle this.” Clara squeezed her hand. “You’re not failing. You’re figuring it out.” She paused, then added, “And I’ll be here, no matter what that looks like.”
Sofia let out a breath, something in her posture softening. Clara held onto her daughter’s hand, anchoring them both. She thought of her father again — how he had seen quitting as weakness. But maybe this was strength. Maybe strength was knowing when to let go.
Extract provided by Janine Daniels (J Doubled Publicity)
Image: Supplied
