EXTRACT | ‘Pillow Talk’ by Nivashni Nair Sukdhev

ABOUT THE BOOK
Shona Shah’s life is chaotic. She is shackled to a family obligation, has a casual relationship with a childhood friend Senthil Aiyer, unfulfilled dreams and a heap of clothing at the bottom of her cupboard she doesn’t have time to hang up.
In a bold move, Shona walks out of her family’s tailor business to forge her own path. But the beautiful, twenty-something bridal designer soon realises that to move forward she has to look at her family’s past.
Shona’s journey of self-discovery is a whirlwind of humour and heartache as she learns to accept that her “no pillow talk” rule with Senthil can be broken. Sen discovers that sometimes the greatest love stories can unfold in the middle of the “chaos” he has always tried to avoid.
This is a modern story about love and friendship, following your passion and embracing the unpredictable journey of life.
Pillow Talk is the first of a series set in the fictional town of Rally in KwaZulu-Natal from the new queen of South African romance.
EXTRACT
This scene is set in a bar where the two main characters, Shona and Sen, are having a drink with friends and Kaavi, Sen’s cousin.
‘Let’s get drinks and drink a toast to the good times and friendship,’ Shona said cheerfully.
The others agreed and broke up into different conversations. Sen didn’t move. He didn’t blink. Anni was watching him. He looked at her. She smiled and then shook her head.
‘You okay?’ Kaavi whispered in his ear.
He ran his hand through his hair and turned to her.
‘What the fuck just happened?’ His voice was low.
‘Cuz, I think you already know the answer,’ Kaavi replied.
Sen stood up, excused himself and went to the bar. Sam followed.
‘I can’t believe Shona is dating Dr Kristiansen. He’s world-renowned for his work,’ Sam said.
Sen ordered two beers and handed one to his friend.
‘However …’ Sam started and then stopped.
‘What?’ Sen asked, taking a gulp of his beer. The bar was suffocating.
‘He’s openly gay,’ Sam said.
‘You sure?’ Sen asked and tried not to show the joy on his face.
Sam leaned in.
‘I’ll show you.’ He pulled out his phone, tapped on the screen and handed Sen the phone.
A magazine article popped up. It was about Sven going to work in a hospital in Grayston. It said his long-term boyfriend planned to move to Rally. Sen handed the phone back to Sam.
‘Well, isn’t that something,’ he said.
‘Do you think everything is okay with Shona?’
Sen pretended he was indifferent. ‘What makes you ask that?’
Sam looked puzzled.
‘She’s supposed to be happy. She finally left the shop.
She’s doing what she always wanted to do but she looks so unhappy,’ Sam replied.
‘Change can be scary,’ said Sen.
‘Yeah, you’re right. I’m going to head back to the table.’
Sen nodded.
He took the last gulp of his beer and noticed Shona walking up the stairs to the second floor where another bar and the ladies’ room were situated. He looked towards the table. Kaavi was talking to Anni and Sam to Sven. They didn’t notice him. He followed Shona.
The muted lighting of the first floor counted in his favour. He waited at the corner for her to come out of the ladies’ room. Just as she walked past him, he reached out, grabbed her hand and pulled her against his chest into the dark corner.
Shona gasped, but as she looked up to see who it was, the fear on her face disappeared. And then his lips were on hers. The kiss was needy and she tried to get closer. She wanted more. He wanted more. Only when she moaned, Sen realised where they were and slowly ended the kiss.
They both stood there staring into each other’s eyes. Eyes filled with desire.
‘I want you.’ Sen broke the silence.
‘Then have me.’
Before he could answer, she added, ‘But with rules.’
He raised an eyebrow. ‘Rules?’
‘Yes. Just sex. Really no strings attached this time. No suppers together. No staying over … no pillow talk.’
Their eyes had adjusted to the dark and Sen could see every emotion on her face. He searched her eyes to see if she was being serious. She was.
Could he really give up all that just for sex? Maybe it was all he was going to get from her.
‘I’m in. Make an excuse to leave. I’ll meet you at your place, or I could pick you up to head to my place in 45 minutes.’
Shona nodded. ‘My place, please.’
‘Shona, are you sure you really want to do this?’
‘Yes,’ she said before turning around and heading to the stairs.
Sen waited a few minutes and followed her.
When he got to the table, Shona and Sven were standing and saying their goodbyes.
‘Sen, Shona and Sven are leaving. I’m sorry but can we head home too? I have a headache,’ Kaavi said.
He nodded.
‘It’s the subtropical heat. If you’re not used to it, it can make you ill,’ Anni said sympathetically.
‘Let’s head home too,’ she said to Sam.
He’d already paid the bill, so the group left together.
*
Sen took the lift. Shona opened the door before he knocked. She pulled him in, pushing the door closed behind him in one fluid movement.
‘That was longer than 45 minutes.’
‘We had to stop at the pharmacy for something for Kaavi’s headache,’ he replied.
Shona nodded.
‘Before we do it, I need to know if there’s anything going on with Sven.’
Shona shook her head.
‘Sven is the mysterious neighbour. I’d forgotten about the cousin you used to visit upcountry. I thought Kaavi was someone you were seeing so I asked Sven to come along because I didn’t want to be the only single person at the table,’ she explained.
The relief on Sen’s face was obvious and he didn’t try to hide it.
Shona reached to the hem of her body-hugging dress and pulled the garment over her head. She dropped it on the nearby armchair.
Sen drank her in. She was a vision.
She reached out and led him to her bedroom.
Extract provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers
EXTRACT | 'Pillow Talk' by Nivashni Nair Sukdhev
Image: Supplied
Extract provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers
LAUNCH DETAILS
Image: Supplied
