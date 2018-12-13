Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of survival now a film

The 27-year-old survived and made it her life’s purpose to help others find strength. She published a book about her journey, on which a play was based, and gives talks all over South Africa and the world.

She has now made a docudrama, just titled Alison, directed by Cape Town-based Uga Carlini, who has wanted to make it since hearing Alison speak on a packed rugby field in 1999.

“Alison was so far away from me I couldn’t even see her face, but I could hear her clearly through the sound system and I’ll never forget her ability to make you feel she’s there just because of you,” said Carlini.

“She speaks right into your heart and you feel like you’ve known her all your life. I felt that and I could see it in everyone around me. These tough ooms next to me were even crying. Not because her story is sad but because it is so uplifting, this connection she has with people, her honesty. Something so bad happened to her but she turns it around and shows you it’s not about that.”

This is exactly how I felt when I met Alison in Port Elizabeth in 1996, just more than a year after the attack. She was in the middle of a series of operations to repair her abdomen.

But Alison was somehow able to make strangers feel at ease despite the livid scar all the way across her neck.

Two decades later, the scar has faded, although it is still visible.

And the Alison that appears in Carlini’s film is a softer, more motherly version of the steely girl facing down injuries that should have been fatal.

Speaking 21 years since he last saw her, anaesthetist Dr David Comyn, who presided over the emergency operations to stitch up Alison’s throat and abdomen, wiped away tears as he described her wounds.

He is not the only one to become emotional on camera. So do the prosecutor, the investigating officer, and Dr Tiaan Eilerd, who found Alison on the road and held her hand until the ambulance arrived.

A student of veterinary science at the time, Eilerd decided after that night to become a doctor instead, and delivered Alison’s second son – that she could bear children was yet another miracle.

From her home in George, Alison said she had to prepare herself for telling her children what happened to her. “I have never lied to my sons – I didn’t want them to find out what happened by picking up my book or seeing me on TV – but I have never told them more than they were asking. My oldest son was about five when he asked about the scar on my neck.

“I just said, ‘Mommy was hurt, and sometimes when you get hurt you get a scar afterwards.’ And that was enough. They guide themselves in what they are able to digest. As they have got older and can comprehend more they have wanted to know more,” Alison said.

She did not want the film to be a grisly crime drama, although it does not shy away from the horrific events of 1994. “I’m glad I didn’t have to be there when they filmed the re-enactment,” she said.

“I think they have captured the essence of it – the horror and the fear and then that complete miraculous lightness of: ‘Oh wow, how did I survive this?’ They’ve got that.”