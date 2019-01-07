Who’s who of South African crime writing

Piet STEYN Among his careers, Steyn lists navigator, miner, mathematics teacher, rugby coach and school principal. When asked how he actually became a writer, he replies: ‘I think it was the times I tried to teach in England that made me think of murder stories.’ Novels: Snoeiskêr (2008), Bottelnek (2009)

Jane TAYLOR An academic and collaborator with William Kentridge and writer of the script for Ubu and the Truth Commission and the libretto for The Confessions of Zeno. She peopled her debut crime plot with academics, chiefs, corrupt businessmen, sangomas, ex-security policemen and car guards. She lives in Murdoch Valley outside Simon’s Town. Novel: Of Wild Dogs (2005)

Diale TLHOLWE After his legal studies were interrupted during the turbulent 1980s, he worked as a clerk in a metal company, then as a teacher, joined the Argus cadet school but later became a client and local government liaison officer for a consultancy company. He lives in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni. Novels: Ancient Rites (2008), Counting the Coffins (2011)

Carel VAN DER MERWE A prize winning novelist with much critical acclaim for his first two novels, Van der Merwe has an MA in Writing from the University of Stellenbosch. He lives and works in the winelands town. Novel: Shadow (2012)

Quintus VAN DER MERWE Once a diplomat in various west African countries, Van der Merwe now works for the Western Cape Provincial government and lives in Cape Town. A newcomer to the thriller scene, currently at work on his second novel. Novel: Die Blou van ons Hemel (2007), In Landsbelang (2010)

Irna VAN ZYL Has been a journalist for thirty years and edited De Kat and Insig magazines. She published a collection of short stories in 1995 and now a crime novel, which has appeared in English and Afrikaans. Novel: Dead in the Water (2016)

MD VILLIERS Born in Johannesburg, now living in London, she was shortlisted for the CWA Debut Dagger awards in 2007. This is her first novel. Novel: City of Blood (2013)

THE CRIMEFIGHTERS

Georgie ALLEN (lawyer) created by Sarah Lotz and appears in Exhibit A and Tooth and Nailed.

Kate BAEIER (private investigator) created by Gillian Slovo appears in Morbid Symptoms.

Derek BRIEL (cop) created by Isa Konrad and appears in Die Ondenkbare.

David ‘Kubu’ BENGU (cop) created by Michael Stanley and features in A Carrion Death, A Deadly Trade and Death of the Mantis.

Mace BISHOP (security operator) created by Mike Nicol and features in Payback, Killer Country and Black Heart.

Lennie BRYANT (potter and amateur sleuth) created by June Drummond and features in Farewell Party.

Abigail BUKULA (lawyer) created by Wessel Ebersohn and features in The October Killings and Those Who Love Night, The Top Prisoner of C-Max.

Pylon BUSO (security operator) created by Mike Nicol and features in Payback, Killer Country and Black Heart.

Emmanuel COOPER (detective sergeant) created by Malla Nunn and appears in A Beautiful Place to Die and Let the Dead Lie.

Jade DE JONG (private investigator) created by Jassy Mackenzie and features in Random Violence, Stolen Lives,Worst Case, Pale Horses.

Pierre DE VILLIERS (cop) created by Chris Marnewick and features in Shepherds & Butchers and The Soldier Who Said No.

EMMIE (a housekeeper and amateur sleuth) created by June Drummond and features in The Black Unicorn.

Maurice FABER (political campaign manager and amateur sleuth) created by June Drummond and features in her political crime thriller, The Patriots.

Riedwaan FAIZAL (cop) created by Margie Orford and features in her four novels.

Eberard FEBRUARIE (cop) created by Andrew Brown and features in Coldsleep Lullaby, Refuse and Solace. Also makes a guest appearance in Margie Orford’s Blood Rose.

Yudel GORDON (a prison psychologist and co-opted investigator) created by Wessel Ebersohn and features in A Lonely Place to Die, Divide the Night, Closed Circle,The October Killings,The Top Prisoner of C-Max.

Benny GRIESSEL (cop) created by Deon Meyer and features in Dead at Daybreak, Devil’s Peak, and Thirteen Hours. He also features in Solace by Andrew Brown.

Clare HART (journalist and part-time police profiler) created by Margie Orford and features in her four novels.

Sam HART (police inspector) created by Brandon Carstens and features in his graphic novel, Project H.

Vee JOHNSON (investigative journalist) created by H J Golakai and features in The Lazarus Effect.

Mat JOUBERT (cop) created by Deon Meyer features in Dead Before Dying, with walk-on parts in other Meyer novels.

Nick KENYON (paramedic) created by Jassy Mackenzie and features in My Brother’s Keeper.

Lucy KHAMBULE (journalist cum PR consultant) created by Angela Makholwa and features in Red Ink.

Jan KLEIN (lawyer and legal advisor to government) created by Andrew Gray and features in The Fence.

Tromp KRAMER (cop) created by James McClure and features in the listed novels.

LEMMER (body guard) created by Deon Meyer and features in Blood Safari and Trackers.

MK MAKATINI (cop) created by Muff Andersson and together with former super spy Philemon Skosana and amateur sleuth Abby Moeketsi appears in Bite of the Banshee.

Thabang MAJE (private investigator) also known as Tichere. Created by Diale Tlholwe and features in Ancient Rites and Counting the Coffins.

Justice MARAPEDI (cop) created by Angela Makholwa and featured in Red Ink.

Harry MASON (cop) created by Richard Kunzmann and features in his two novels, Bloody Harvests and Dead-End Road as a cop and as a PI in Salamander Cotton.

Cicero MATYOBENI (cop) along with Ewan Christopher (journalist) and Helena de Villiers (pathologist) created by Jane Taylor and feature in Of Wild Dogs.

Craig McCLOUD (detective) created by A L Patterson and featured in I See the Moon.

Ross McCRAE (computernik) created by June Drummond and features in her political thriller, Junta.

Mullet MENDES (ex-cop turned private investigator) created by Mike Nicol and features in Out to Score. Mullet also makes a considerable appearance in Joanne Hichens’s Divine Justice.

Fred MESSINA (insurance investigator) created by June Drummond and features in I Saw Him Die.

O Chester MORENA aka the Chief (private detective) created by Arthur Maimane and features in a number of serialised stories in Drum magazine during the 1950s.

Thobela MPAYIPHELI (former MK guerrilla forced into vigilantism) created by Deon Meyer features in Heart of the Hunter and Devil’s Peak.

Lamla NGWEMA (cop) created by François Bloemhof features in Rooi Luiperd.

Gys NIEMAND (detective) and his youthful sidekick, Faantjie Fortuin, created by Chanette Paul feature in her novels Springgety, Fortuin and Boheem.

Jerome Michael NOSSEL (lawyer) created by David Dison and features in Death in the New Republic.

David PATEL (a cop) created by Jassy Mackenzie and features in her Jade de Jong series.

James PORBEAGLE (a university lecturer turned sleuth) created by June Drummond and features in Welcome, Proud Lady.

Philip RENNIE (accountant and amateur sleuth) created by June Drummond and features in Slowly The Poison.

Vincent SALDANA (ex-cop turned private investigator) created by Joanne Hichens and features in Out to Score and in her novel Divine Justice.

Neil SCALLAN (amateur sleuth) created by June Drummond and features in Hidden Agenda.

Junior SCHEEPERS (cop) created by Riana Mouton and features in Reuk van die Dood.

Mark STEYN (cop) created by François Bloemhof features in Rooi Luiperd.

John THORNEYCROFT (cop) created by June Drummond and features in Loose Cannon (a 2003 novel set in the UK) and Old Bones Buried Under.

Jake TROMP (cop) created by Tim Keegan and features in Tromp’s Last Stand.

Jacob TSHABALALA (cop) created by Richard Kunzmann and features in his three novels.

Alma VAN DER POOL (cop) the first female detective in Afrikaans, created by François Bloemhof features in Spinnerak and Jagseisoen.

Rae VALENTINE (private investigator) created by Joanne Hichens featured as Rae-Anne in Out to Score (written with Mike Nicol) but became a PI in her own right in Hichens’s Divine Justice.

Zatopek VAN HEERDEN (cop) created by Deon Meyer and features in Dead at Daybreak.

Mickey ZONDI (cop) created by James McClure and features in the listed novels.

Appendix

Sepedi crime fiction as detailed by Professor M J Mojalefa. For his paper click here.

By 1998, only twenty-two detective stories had been published in Sepedi, twelve of which are short stories.

These are Tšhipu e rile ke lebelo (Moloto, 1962), Lenong la Gauta (Bopape, 1982), Leabela le a fetiša (Maphoto, 1983), Letlapa la Bophelo (Moloto, 1983), Nonyana ya Tokologo (Kekana, 1984), Etshwang Mare (Mothapo, 1986), Nnete Fela (Kekana, 1989), Sesasedi sa katlego (Kekana, 1990), Ga se nna mmolai (Maputla, 1991), and Kepisi ya lephodisa (Mojalefa, 1998).

The following are examples of detective short stories in Sepedi: “Tšhelete ya sepoko” and “Moloi ga a na mmala” from the collection Molomatsebe (Ramaila, 1951), “Serapeng sa Badimo” from the collection Hlokwa-la-tsela (Matlala, 1969), “Ralato 1-5” from the collection Nka se lebale (Motuku & Ramokgopa, 1972), “Tšhipu e rile ke lebelo” from the collection Seswai sa dita- Literator 28(1) April 2007, Mystery in Sepedi detective stories Banatodi (Ngoepe, 1980), “Moloko ga o fahlwe ka moka” from the collection Lerole la Bjaša (Tlooke, 1987) and “Bomahlwabadibona” and “Ntlo ya monna yo mongwe” by P.M. Lebopa from the collectionMakhura’ lefehlo (Mampuru, 1991).