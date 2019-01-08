“Zuma is symbolic of the rottenness of this country” – Ronnie Kasrils at the launch of A Simple Man

Kasrils is intrigued by the nature of flaws, and does not believe that one is born flawless. In A Simple Man he attempts to gauge how Zuma's flaws went unnoticed, and what led to his demise as an immoral, corrupt politician.

Could it be that he was a 'great guy who fell from grace'? Or was he corrupted by the allure of money and power?

A continuous theme of A Simple Man is Kasrils's concern of how South Africa came to be a country in dire straits, with Zuma's role of the demise of the country explicitly stated.

"I want to explain to people who this is man is and how we came to be where we currently are."

Kasrils mentioned Jacques Pauw's recently published The President's Keepers (Tafelberg, 2017), lauding Pauw for writing a book set in the "now", adding that Zuma is "symbolic of the rottenness of this country".

In keeping with the subject matter of Pauw's book, Kasrils declared that Zuma is made powerful by "his cronies and flunkies; this is a country entrenched in corruption".

Despite outright declaring Zuma as a corrupt human, Kasrils does not believe in John Acton's axiom that "absolute power corrupts absolutely"; according to Kasrils power reflects character.

And, no, 'power' does not only apply to those 'in power' (eg. heads of states, CEOs, etc.) It can even be something as simple as your relationship with your domestic worker, he stated.

Zuma's abuse and disgusting misappropriation of power was evident during his rape trial in 2005.

When Kasrils received a phone call from Fezeka Kuzwayo (Khwezi) - who both he and Zuma helped protect in her parents' home during their years of exile in Swaziland - telling him "Uncle Ronnie, Jacob Zuma has raped me", Kasrils described Zuma's defense as "utterly sordid".

His chauvinistic nature was exposed, and he took "so much away from this young woman, deeply disturbed by the events.

"It was a glaring example of this man who showed himself to be a predatory monster - and more."