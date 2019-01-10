Ingqanga ifile: The Bateleur is dead - Praise Poem to Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela 1918-2013

Ingqanga ifile

The Bateleur is dead

Yazalwa sekusaziwa ukuba iyakuphelela phi na

He was born with his destiny written for him

Nangona umzimba wayo wawuthozamile

Though his boyhood was humble

Yaba yingangamsha esebenzela ilizwe

He became a great statesman

Yayihamba njengekumkani kodwa inentobeko

He walked like a king yet was modest

Yakha yaligorha elixhobileyo

He was once an armed warrior

Kodwa yazibeka phantsi izigalo

But he put down his weapons

Yaza yangumfuziselo woxolo

And became an icon of peace

Yayingumthetheleli wabo bacinzelekileyo

He was a spokesman for the oppressed

Nabo babefumene uphum’ aphele

And for the banished

Yawaqhawula amakhamandela ocalucalulo

He broke the chains of apartheid

Yasifundisa ngoxolelwano

He taught us reconciliation

Yazamkela iintshaba zayo

He embraced his enemies

Ayizange ibenekratshi kwabo babeyivalele entolongweni

He had no hatred for those who imprisoned him

Silandela ekhondweni layo

In his flight path we follow

Iimpiko zentaka enobuqaqawuli zisikhumbuza ngendoda yamadoda

The wings of a majestic bird remind us of a great man

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela!

Ngqanga!

Bateleur!

Siyakubhotisa Madiba!

Hail Madiba!

Siyakuhlonipha!

We honour you!