Ingqanga ifile: The Bateleur is dead - Praise Poem to Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela 1918-2013
Ingqanga ifile
The Bateleur is dead
Yazalwa sekusaziwa ukuba iyakuphelela phi na
He was born with his destiny written for him
Nangona umzimba wayo wawuthozamile
Though his boyhood was humble
Yaba yingangamsha esebenzela ilizwe
He became a great statesman
Yayihamba njengekumkani kodwa inentobeko
He walked like a king yet was modest
Yakha yaligorha elixhobileyo
He was once an armed warrior
Kodwa yazibeka phantsi izigalo
But he put down his weapons
Yaza yangumfuziselo woxolo
And became an icon of peace
Yayingumthetheleli wabo bacinzelekileyo
He was a spokesman for the oppressed
Nabo babefumene uphum’ aphele
And for the banished
Yawaqhawula amakhamandela ocalucalulo
He broke the chains of apartheid
Yasifundisa ngoxolelwano
He taught us reconciliation
Yazamkela iintshaba zayo
He embraced his enemies
Ayizange ibenekratshi kwabo babeyivalele entolongweni
He had no hatred for those who imprisoned him
Silandela ekhondweni layo
In his flight path we follow
Iimpiko zentaka enobuqaqawuli zisikhumbuza ngendoda yamadoda
The wings of a majestic bird remind us of a great man
Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela!
Ngqanga!
Bateleur!
Siyakubhotisa Madiba!
Hail Madiba!
Siyakuhlonipha!
We honour you!